8Th Pay Commission Latest Update: Rs 25,000 Pension Jumps To Rs 87,500? Check The Math

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the 8th Pay Commission. Experts are already calculating the expected pension hike for retired staff once the new pay rules kick in.

Central government employees and pensioners have high hopes for the 8th Pay Commission. Experts are busy calculating the expected pension hike for retired staff. The final pension amount will heavily depend on the new fitment factor.

A retired employee gets Rs 25,000 as basic pension right now. A 3.5 fitment factor will push this amount to Rs 87,500. A 3 fitment factor will make it Rs 75,000. A 2.5 fitment factor will bring it to Rs 62,500. The government and the 8th Pay Commission have not announced the final fitment factor yet.

The fitment factor acts as a multiplier to calculate the new salary or pension from the old basic pay. For example, a Rs 25,000 basic pension becomes Rs 62,500 with a 2.5 fitment factor. A 3 fitment factor takes the new pension to Rs 75,000. A 3.5 fitment factor increases the same pension to Rs 87,500.

A pensioner drawing a Rs 30,000 basic pension will get Rs 75,000 with a 2.5 fitment factor. A 3 fitment factor pushes this to Rs 90,000, and a 3.5 factor takes it to Rs 1,05,000. A retired employee with a Rs 40,000 basic pension will receive Rs 1,00,000 under a 2.5 fitment factor. A 3 fitment factor increases this to Rs 1,20,000, and a 3.5 factor makes it Rs 1,40,000.

A retired employee currently receiving a Rs 50,000 basic pension will see the amount jump to Rs 1,25,000 under a 2.5 fitment factor. A 3 fitment factor will push the pension to Rs 1,50,000. A 3.5 fitment factor will increase the final amount to Rs 1,75,000.

Employee and pensioner unions are raising multiple demands ahead of the 8th Pay Commission. They want higher pension rates, an increased minimum pension, and better family pension benefits. We must wait for the commission's recommendations and the central government's final decision to know the exact hike. The government has not finalised the 2.5, 3, or 3.5 fitment factor yet.