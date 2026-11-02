Web Summit Qatar '26 Delivered Qr1bn Economic Boost: Report

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Web Summit Qatar 2026 has delivered a billion-riyal boost to the national economy, with its growing international appeal translating into higher visitor spending, increased business activity and fresh investment opportunities, reinforcing Doha's emergence as a global technology and entrepreneurship hub.

The four-day summit, held from February 1-4, generated approximately QR1.02bn in direct and indirect economic returns, a 26% increase over the previous edition, according to a report by global advisory firm Silverlode. Its contribution to Qatar's gross domestic product (GDP) reached QR661mn, representing a 25% rise.

The economic benefits extended well beyond the conference venue, with visitors spending QR341.1mn during the event, averaging QR2,525 per person daily over a six-day stay. The summit generated 86,000 hotel room nights and approximately 26,000 airline bookings, providing a substantial boost to the hospitality, aviation, transport and services sectors.

The findings illustrate how Qatar's investment in hosting major international events is increasingly paying dividends, not only through immediate economic activity but also by attracting businesses, investors and entrepreneurs seeking a foothold in the blade-->

His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor al-Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office and Chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Organising Committee, described the summit as a strategic driver of economic diversification.

He said the event had strengthened Qatar's competitiveness by attracting international investment, companies and entrepreneurs, demonstrating how major global gatherings could serve as instruments of sustainable economic development.

The results, he added, reflected growing international confidence in Qatar's business environment, advanced digital infrastructure and integrated innovation ecosystem.

Hamad Madi al-Hajri, a member of the Permanent Web Summit Organising Committee representing the Ministry of Finance, said the summit's billion-riyal economic impact demonstrated its increasing value to the national economy.

He highlighted the benefits flowing into hospitality, aviation and transport, noting that the event supported the objectives of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy by stimulating economic activity and encouraging diversification.

Beyond the immediate financial gains, the summit also generated significant momentum for Qatar's business and innovation landscape.

More than 300 companies registered with the Qatar Financial Centre during the event, while nearly 2,300 business licence applications were submitted across sectors including financial technology, digital transformation, consulting, project management and innovation.

The figures point to the summit's expanding role as a gateway for international businesses looking to establish operations in Qatar and use the country as a base for regional expansion.

The third edition, the largest since the event made its Doha debut in 2024, attracted more than 30,000 participants from 127 countries.

Investor participation rose particularly sharply, with more than 930 investors attending, a 55% increase over the previous year. The gathering also drew over 840 media professionals, up 40%, further expanding its international visibility.

Startups were another major success story, with 1,637 participating companies, including 247 from Qatar. Their overall participation represented growth of approximately 30% compared with the previous edition, reflecting the expanding reach of the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Spread across 86,200sq m, the summit also demonstrated Qatar's capacity to stage large-scale international technology events supported by modern infrastructure and integrated services.

The Silverlode report positions Web Summit Qatar as more than a high-profile gathering of technology leaders. Its expanding economic footprint, growing investor participation and ability to attract new businesses underscore its importance in Qatar's broader drive towards an innovation-led, diversified and sustainable economy under Qatar National Vision 2030.

Web Summit Qatar 2026 national economy investment opportunities GDP