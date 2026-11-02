PM Steps Up Diplomacy To Secure Freedom Of Maritime Navigation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has intensified diplomatic efforts to defuse regional tensions and safeguard freedom of maritime navigation, with His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani holding a series of telephone consultations with senior officials from Lebanon, Jordan, Turkiye and Egypt.

The discussions focused on co-ordinating diplomatic initiatives to promote regional security and stability, with Qatar reaffirming its support for efforts to reach a comprehensive agreement that guarantees freedom of navigation and lays the groundwork for sustainable peace.

HE the Prime Minister held separate telephone conversations with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Youssef Raji, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Co-operation and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty.

The talks reviewed the latest regional developments and explored ways to strengthen joint diplomatic co-ordination to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation.

HE the Prime Minister emphasised Qatar's consistent position that diplomatic engagement remains essential to securing freedom of maritime navigation and reaching a comprehensive settlement capable of delivering lasting peace and stability across the region.

During his conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, HE the Prime Minister also reiterated Qatar's unwavering support for Lebanon's stability and territorial integrity, reaffirming its continued solidarity with the Lebanese people.

The discussions additionally covered bilateral relations with the respective countries and opportunities to strengthen co-operation across various fields.

diplomatic efforts regional tensions Maritime navigation sustainable peace