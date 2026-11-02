Cascale Celebrates SFC's 20Th At October 2026 High Point Market

MENAFN - 3BL) Earlier this month, Cascale 's Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) marked its 20th anniversary at High Point Market in High Point, N.C. The event convened more than 60 home furnishings leaders October 16 and 17.

Twenty years after it was founded at High Point Market in October 2006, the Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) returned to celebrate two decades of advancing sustainability in home furnishings. The October 2026 market also marked the first time Cascale's leadership team met with the home furnishings industry at High Point since Cascale acquired SFC's key assets in 2025.

On October 16, Cascale's SFC hosted an anniversary reception for about 45 members, founding members, and industry partners. Scarlette Tapp, executive director of SFC, served as host, and Cascale chief executive officer Ying McGuire offered remarks and a toast to the community that built SFC.

Guests included Gat Caperton, CEO of Gat Creek, SFC founder and sponsor; Jason Phillips, CEO of Phillips Collection and a former SFC board member; SFC board member Phantila Phataraprasit of Sabai Design; SFC board member Caitie Jisa of Walter E. Smithe; Ashley Grigg, VP of Strategic Growth and Partnerships of event sponsor High Point Market Authority; Sharon Davis, executive director of Accessories Resource Team (ART), SFC Founding Director Susan Inglis; Karen McNeill, board member of the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame; Amy Van Dorp, executive director of WithIt; and David Blair, executive director of International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD).

Cascale thanks SFC's 20th Anniversary sponsors Naturepedic, Gat Creek, and the High Point Market Authority for their support.

On October 17, McGuire led an executive breakfast roundtable, sponsored by Worldly, with leaders from Naturepedic, Carpenter Co., Greenington, Gat Creek, and Sabai Design. Jeremy Lardeau, senior vice president, industry activation and growth at Cascale, joined the discussion on the pain points, data, and measurement challenges facing home furnishings manufacturers.

Several themes emerged. Participants agreed that large retailers set the pace for change across the furnishings value chain, and that compliance with emerging green-claims and traceability rules is becoming a more urgent business driver. Manufacturers described the burden of duplicative sustainability questionnaires and audits from different customers.

The group also discussed the need for product-level metrics that compare fairly across companies of different sizes, more affordable certifications, and the“healthy home” as a message that resonates with consumers. Above all, participants stressed that industry data must translate into action.

Throughout the opening day of Market, Cascale and SFC staff visited member showrooms, including Phillips Collection, Currey & Company, Greenington Fine Bamboo Furniture, Home Trends & Design, Cisco Home, and Copeland Furniture.

The team also met with other industry leaders and attended the ISFD Pinnacle Awards Gala.

SFC and Cascale will join the furniture industry at the 37th Annual ARTS Awards in Dallas in January 2027.