Russia, Ukraine Report Shooting Down Hundreds Of Drones

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kyiv/Moscow: Russia and Ukraine both reported the downing of hundreds of drones Monday, amid the ongoing war between the two countries that began in February 2022.

Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that its air defense systems intercepted 212 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions.

For its part, Ukrainian air defense forces reported shooting down 154 out of 193 Russian drones.

Since the start of the conflict, both Russia and Ukraine have issued near-daily reports claiming to have repelled attacks by the other side. These accounts remain unverified by independent sources, given the conditions of the war and the ongoing hostilities that have persisted since February 2022.