Prime Minister, Turkish Foreign Minister Hold Phone Call

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan, held a telephone conversation.

During the phone call, they discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen it, as well as regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and promote regional security and stability.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's support for diplomatic efforts to ensure freedom of maritime navigation and pave the way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.