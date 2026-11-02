Tribe Techfest 2026 Connects Over 400 Entrepreneurs, Investors In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: More than 400 entrepreneurs, startup founders, investors, technology professionals and industry experts gathered in Doha for Tribe TechFest 2026, an initiative aimed at strengthening innovation, entrepreneurship and business collaboration between Qatar, the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Africa.

Organised by Builders Tribe, the event was held at Nestwork Grand Hamad, Alfardan Centre, on Saturday under the theme“Where the GCC and Africa's Boldest Builders Come to Connect, Play, and Grow.”

The gathering provided a platform for entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, establish strategic partnerships, access industry expertise and explore opportunities to expand their businesses across regional and international markets.

A major highlight was the TechFest Consultation Hub, also known as Tech Wasta, which connected selected startups with experienced business leaders, investors and industry specialists.

The initiative attracted more than 80 applications, with 12 startups selected to receive dedicated consultations designed to address specific business challenges and facilitate connections with potential partners.

According to the organisers, several participating startups secured introductions to stakeholders associated with major organisations, including QatarEnergy, Kahramaa and Qatar Foundation, opening possibilities for further discussions, pilot projects and business collaborations.

The consultation programme featured experts from venture capital, aviation, education, technology, energy, business strategy and organisational development.

Among the participating specialists were Khalid Al-Mohannadi, founder of Ojeedoo; Haitham Al-Haidari, General Manager of New Ventures at Snoonu; Youssef El-Moukhtar of Golden Gate Ventures; and Tasiyiwa Katie Mapondera of the University of Doha for Science and Technology.

Other experts included Haider Khan of Qatar Science and Technology Park, Amber Acosta of WISE and Dr. Hanan El Basha, founder of The Business Doctor.

Artificial intelligence and its growing influence on entrepreneurship featured prominently during panel discussions.

A session titled“Average Is Not Good Enough: Staying Ahead in the Age of AI” examined how businesses could remain competitive through innovation, adaptability and effective technology adoption.

Another discussion,“Building an AI-Native Company,” explored opportunities for integrating artificial intelligence into business operations, products and growth strategies.

Speakers also addressed digital marketing, brand positioning, online visibility and sustainable business growth.

Co-Founder of Builders Tribe, Ajiri Omafokpe, said the event aimed to foster meaningful connections among entrepreneurs while providing them with access to the expertise, networks and opportunities essential for business growth.

“Our vision is to build a vibrant community where founders can connect with the right people, share knowledge and explore opportunities that will accelerate their business growth. Tribe TechFest reflects our broader commitment to bridging entrepreneurial communities across the GCC and Africa, while fostering a stronger, more connected and collaborative startup ecosystem,” she said.

The event attracted participants from several countries, including Qatar, Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Sudan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Egypt, reflecting its ambition to connect entrepreneurial communities across different markets.

Beyond formal discussions, attendees participated in networking activities, interactive games and recreational experiences designed to encourage collaboration and relationship-building.

Organisers reported an average attendee satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of five, while TechFest-related content generated more than 150,000 social media impressions.

Building on the event's outcome, Builders Tribe announced plans to strengthen its engagement with entrepreneurs through additional initiatives, including a founder delegation to Web Summit Qatar 2027.

The organisation will also continue its 5,000 Founders Series and TechForward Talks, aimed at providing entrepreneurs with knowledge, mentorship, professional networks and access to opportunities across the GCC and Africa.