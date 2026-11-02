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Prime Minister, Lebanese Prime Minister Hold Phone Call

Prime Minister, Lebanese Prime Minister Hold Phone Call


Date: 2026-11-02 11:04:31

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic HE Dr. Nawaf Salam, held a telephone conversation.

During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen it, as well as regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and promote regional security and stability.

During the conversation, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve sustainable peace in the region.

His Excellency also reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position in support of Lebanon's stability and territorial integrity, as well as its continued solidarity with the Lebanese people.

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The Peninsula

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