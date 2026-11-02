U.S. Department Of State Signs Humanitarian Logistics Memorandum Of Understanding With UPS To Support Disaster Response Efforts

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the Department of State signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Parcel Service (UPS). Through this MoU, the Department of State and UPS will leverage UPS's unrivaled logistics network, cargo transportation, and supply chain expertise in support of Department of State-led disaster response efforts around the world – helping deliver life-saving assistance faster and more effectively.

When disasters strike, speed and reach save lives. This partnership with UPS brings the best of American private sector logistics capability to bear alongside the Department of State's disaster response expertise. UPS is a proven partner, having provided logistics support to the Department of State and its implementers during recent crises, including Hurricane Melissa, earthquakes in Venezuela and Colombia, and floods in Nepal.

The Department of State looks forward to continued collaboration with UPS and reiterates its commitment to advancing American private sector involvement in disaster response efforts around the world.