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Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Venezuelan Foreign Minister Blanco

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Venezuelan Foreign Minister Blanco


Date: 2026-11-02 11:02:14

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco at the Department of State today. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the President's three-phase plan for Venezuela: stabilization, economic recovery and political reconciliation, and democratic transition. The two discussed progress in the Venezuelan-led reconciliation talks, including institutional reforms that lay the groundwork for free, fair, and credible elections. Secretary Rubio urged the continued release of the remaining political prisoners in Venezuela.

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U.S. Department of State

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