Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Venezuelan Foreign Minister Blanco

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco at the Department of State today. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the President's three-phase plan for Venezuela: stabilization, economic recovery and political reconciliation, and democratic transition. The two discussed progress in the Venezuelan-led reconciliation talks, including institutional reforms that lay the groundwork for free, fair, and credible elections. Secretary Rubio urged the continued release of the remaining political prisoners in Venezuela.

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