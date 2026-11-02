Keeping Your Medicare Plan For 2027? These 5 Prescription Details Deserve A Second Look

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Keeping the same Medicare plan for another year might seem like the easiest decision, especially if your prescriptions have been affordable and your pharmacy is conveniently located. However, a plan that worked well in 2026 could become considerably more expensive in 2027, even if your medications haven't changed. Medicare prescription drug plans can adjust their covered medications, pharmacy networks, cost-sharing requirements, and coverage restrictions from one year to the next.

With Medicare's annual Open Enrollment Period running from October 15 through December 7, now is the time to examine your 2027 Medicare prescription coverage before changes take effect on January 1. These five prescription details deserve another look before you decide to renew your current coverage.

1. Your Medication May Have Moved to a More Expensive Tier

One of the easiest changes to overlook involves where your prescription appears on your plan's drug formulary. Medicare Part D plans commonly organize covered medications into tiers, with different copayments or coinsurance amounts depending on the drug and plan. A medication that previously required a $10 copayment could become more expensive if its tier or cost-sharing terms change for 2027.

Each Medicare drug plan maintains its own formulary and must follow federal requirements governing covered medications. Before keeping your current plan, compare the 2026 and 2027 formularies for every prescription you take, including medications you use only occasionally.

2. Your Preferred Pharmacy May No Longer Offer the Best Price

Many Medicare beneficiaries assume their neighborhood pharmacy will remain the most affordable option simply because they've used it for years. However, Part D plans may have preferred pharmacy networks that offer lower cost-sharing than standard network pharmacies, and those arrangements can change annually.

The Medicare Plan Compare tool allows beneficiaries to enter their medications and compare estimated costs at different pharmacies. For someone taking several maintenance medications, even relatively small differences in monthly copayments can add up to meaningful expenses over a year. When reviewing 2027 Medicare prescription coverage, check whether your pharmacy remains in-network, whether it has preferred status, and whether mail-order options could reduce costs.

3. Your Prescription Could Face New Coverage Restrictions

A medication appearing on your plan's covered drug list doesn't necessarily mean you can fill it without additional requirements. Medicare prescription plans may use prior authorization, step therapy, or quantity limits to manage certain medications. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) oversees Medicare Part D coverage rules, including requirements involving formularies and utilization management.

For example, a prescription you've taken for several years might require additional approval or documentation under your plan's updated 2027 rules, although protections and exceptions may apply. Review the restrictions listed for each medication and ask your prescriber about potential coverage problems before your current supply runs low.

4. The Annual Out-of-Pocket Cap Doesn't Mean Every Prescription Is Free

Medicare's Part D prescription drug benefit includes an annual out-of-pocket spending limit, but that protection is often misunderstood. For 2027, the standard Part D annual out-of-pocket threshold is $2,400. Once your qualifying Part D out-of-pocket spending reaches the applicable threshold, you generally won't owe additional cost-sharing for covered Part D drugs during the remainder of the calendar year.

However, monthly plan premiums, medications excluded from Part D coverage, and certain other expenses don't count toward that limit, meaning your total prescription-related spending could still exceed $2,400. Understanding how the cap works is essential when comparing 2027 Medicare prescription coverage, especially if you rely on expensive brand-name medications or specialty drugs.

5. Your Total Annual Prescription Costs May Change Even if Your Premium Doesn't

A low monthly premium can make a Medicare prescription plan look attractive, but it doesn't tell the whole financial story. Your actual yearly costs may include premiums, deductibles, copayments, coinsurance, and spending associated with prescriptions that aren't covered. A plan charging $15 per month could ultimately cost more than one charging $35 if the cheaper plan has substantially higher cost-sharing for your medications.

Medicare encourages beneficiaries to review their coverage annually, and the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) offers free, personalized Medicare counseling for people who need help comparing their options. Rather than choosing based on the premium alone, estimate your total annual spending using your complete medication list and the pharmacies you actually use.

Don't Let Automatic Renewal Make the Decision for You

Keeping your existing Medicare plan for 2027 may be the right choice, but it should be an informed decision rather than a default. Review your Annual Notice of Change, compare formularies, verify pharmacy networks, and check for new prescription restrictions before the December 7 enrollment deadline. If your plan is ending or your coverage is changing substantially, pay close attention to any notices explaining your enrollment options and deadlines. You can compare 2027 Medicare prescription coverage through Medicare, call 1-800-MEDICARE for assistance, or contact your local SHIP counselor for free guidance.

Have you noticed your Medicare prescription costs changing from one year to the next, and which coverage detail do you check first when reviewing your plan? Share your experience in the comments.