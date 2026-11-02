CTI Demands Ban On Rallies, Protests Until Bhaiya Dooj Claims Loss Of Rs 14,000 Crore In A Month

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Tuesday wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner, demanding that no rallies, sit-ins or protest marches be permitted at major locations in the national capital, including Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar and Ramlila Maidan, until November 11, the day of 'Bhaiya Dooj'.

In its letter dated November 3, the traders' body expressed concern over the financial losses suffered by businesses due to frequent demonstrations and traffic disruptions over the past month.

It urged the police to ensure that no further protests are allowed at prominent locations, particularly in Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan, India Gate, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, Central Delhi and Old Delhi, until the festive period concludes.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said traders had already suffered substantial financial losses due to rallies and sit-ins and were no longer in a position to bear further disruptions, particularly during the peak festive shopping season.

According to the CTI's estimates, businesses in Delhi suffered losses of approximately Rs 14,000 crore between October 1 and November 1.

The CTI claimed that frequent demonstrations and protest marches at Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Patel Chowk and Janpath throughout October led to persistent traffic congestion in Central Delhi.

As a result, retail businesses, hotels, restaurants and transport operators in Connaught Place, Janpath, Palika Bazaar, Khan Market, Karol Bagh, Paharganj and Kamala Market suffered estimated losses of around Rs 3,000 crore between October 1 and October 30.

The traders' body claimed that the mega rally organised at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 alone resulted in business losses of approximately Rs 11,000 crore across several sectors.

Of this, the retail and wholesale trade sector accounted for an estimated Rs 8,800 crore in losses.

The CTI said around three lakh shops operate within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan, covering major commercial hubs such as Kashmere Gate, Mori Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Ajmeri Gate, Daryaganj, Paharganj, Kamala Market, Jama Masjid, Bhagirath Palace, Lajpat Rai Market, Kinari Bazaar, Dariba Kalan, Ballimaran, Fatehpuri, Tilak Bazaar, Connaught Place, Palika Bazaar, Gaffar Market and Karol Bagh.

It claimed that around 2.5 lakh shops remained completely shut on the day of the rally, bringing nearly 80 per cent of commercial activity to a standstill.

The organisation said the rally coincided with one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, immediately ahead of Dhanteras on November 6 and Diwali on November 8.

It further claimed that the rally created panic among nearly 3-4 lakh customers who regularly visit Delhi's markets from around 100 neighbouring cities and towns, including Sonipat, Panipat, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, Bahadurgarh and Jhajjar. Many customers reportedly cancelled their shopping plans.

The CTI estimated losses of Rs 1,500 crore in the transport and logistics sector, claiming that movement of vehicles and goods within a 10-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan was severely disrupted.

Loading and unloading operations reportedly came to a halt, affecting the movement of goods across major markets.

According to the traders' body, around 5,000 trucks and tempos carrying goods from 56 industrial areas, including Narela, Bawana, Okhla, Mayapuri, Mundka and Udyog Nagar, arrive in these markets daily. Another 3,000 trucks transport goods from Delhi to different parts of the country, including the National Capital Region (NCR).

The CTI said the entire supply chain was disrupted during the rally, while buses, cars and tempos remained stranded on JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg. It added that thousands of transport vehicles were caught in traffic congestion, leaving drivers and helpers stranded without adequate food and drinking water.

The hotel, restaurant, hospitality and tourism sectors reportedly suffered losses of around Rs 500 crore.

The CTI claimed that bookings were cancelled at more than 2,000 hotels, restaurants, guest houses and eateries across Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Chandni Chowk and Daryaganj.

Tourists, including domestic and foreign visitors, also faced difficulties visiting popular destinations such as the Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk.

The informal sector and daily-wage workers suffered estimated losses of Rs 200 crore, according to the traders' body.

It said nearly 20 lakh people, including employees, loaders, auto-rickshaw drivers, street vendors, porters and coolies working in these markets, lost their daily earnings due to the disruption. The CTI said the impact was particularly severe on workers belonging to economically weaker sections.

Expressing concern over the upcoming festive season, Goyal said Dhanteras falls on November 6, Diwali on November 8 and Bhaiya Dooj on November 11.

He said the next 10 days represented the biggest business opportunity of the year for around 20 lakh traders and 75 lakh employees associated with Delhi's commercial establishments.

"If rallies and protests continue every day, the entire Diwali business will be ruined. Traders are no longer in a position to bear further losses," Goyal said.

The CTI has put forward three demands before the Delhi Police Commissioner. First, no rallies, protests or demonstrations should be permitted at Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan, or India Gate until November 11.

Second, alternative venues such as Burari, Alipur, Jasola and Yamuna Khadar should be designated for organising rallies and demonstrations.

Third, smooth traffic movement and adequate parking arrangements should be ensured in Central Delhi throughout the festive season.

Issuing a warning, Goyal said traders would be compelled to surrender the keys to their shops to the organisers of rallies and protests if their businesses continued to suffer during the crucial festive period.