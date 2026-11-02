CM Yogi Announces Rs 1,500 Cr Subsidy For LPG Refills To Over 1.89 Crore Families Ahead Of Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 3 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the distribution of LPG cylinder refill subsidies worth Rs 1,500 crore to more than 1.89 crore eligible families on the occasion of Diwali, asserting that his government has prioritised public welfare over dynastic politics.

In a post on X (in Hindi), the Chief Minister said the subsidy would be distributed in Lucknow, extending support to millions of poor households and ensuring that economic difficulties do not force families to return to cooking on traditional, smoke-emitting stoves.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, LPG cylinder refill subsidies worth Rs 1,500 crore will be distributed today in Lucknow to more than 1.89 crore eligible families in the state," CM Yogi said.

Targeting the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, he alleged that when the priority of a government was its own family, the suffering of poor households remained overlooked in governance policies.

He said that during the previous regime, millions of mothers and sisters were compelled to spend their lives cooking in smoke-filled kitchens amid what he described as dynastic politics.

“Under the illustrious guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the double-engine government has prioritized public welfare over familism,” he said.

Highlighting the contribution of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, he said the scheme had ensured access to clean cooking fuel for poor households and provided women with better health, convenience and dignity.

"Our commitment is clear. No poor family should be forced to return to smoke-filled traditional stoves because of financial difficulties. May the happiness of Diwali reach every household and the light of convenience remain in every kitchen," he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for supporting the welfare of women and disadvantaged families and extended advance Diwali greetings to all mothers and sisters.

In another post, CM Yogi highlighted the message of social harmony conveyed by Ayodhya's Deepotsav, saying that shared faith and culture bring society together, while caste rigidity creates divisions.

He described the annual Deepotsav in Ayodhya as a vibrant example of social unity and said governments before 2017 had ignored the cultural force that could unite society, while making caste divisions the basis of politics.