Cyclone Murasu: Heavy Rain Lashes TN Schools In Cuddalore Closed

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) Schools across Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu have been declared closed on Tuesday following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Murasu, which has made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The Cuddalore District Collector issued the holiday order as thunderstorms, lightning and persistent rain disrupted normal life in several parts of the district. The holiday applies to schools in Cuddalore taluk, including areas affected by intense rainfall around Cuddalore town, Reddichavadi and Nellikuppam.

The precautionary decision was taken to ensure the safety of students amid continuing adverse weather conditions

Cyclone Murasu, which developed over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur after intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm. Its influence has brought widespread rainfall and unsettled weather conditions to northern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone's impact, combined with an atmospheric circulation prevailing over southern Kerala and adjoining areas, is likely to produce rainfall across several districts of Tamil Nadu.

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in the Nilgiris district on Tuesday. Moderate rainfall is also expected in parts of the Western Ghats districts, northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Chennai and its surrounding suburban areas are likely to experience moderate rainfall during the day, with cloudy skies expected to prevail.

According to the forecast, interior districts of Tamil Nadu may receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Theni and Dindigul districts on Thursday.

In the Cuddalore district, the weather conditions have deteriorated following intense thunderstorms and lightning in several localities. The district administration announced the school holiday after assessing the rainfall situation and potential risks to students travelling to educational institutions. The authorities are closely monitoring the weather situation as the cyclonic system moves inland and gradually weakens.

Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms, avoid unnecessary travel through waterlogged roads and follow official weather advisories.

The IMD is expected to continue issuing updates on rainfall intensity and the movement of the weakened cyclonic system over the coming days.