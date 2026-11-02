Your Adult Child Wants To Borrow From Your Retirement Account - 5 Risks

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Helping an adult child with money can come at a cost to retirement security. Before borrowing from a 401(k) or withdrawing savings, compare the potential taxes, repayment obligations, and long-term effects on your retirement income – Shutterstock

A grown child can make a parent feel rich and broke in the same conversation. The request might involve a down payment, mounting bills, a business idea, or an emergency that cannot wait until payday. Suddenly, decades of retirement saving start to look like a convenient source of family financing.

Before agreeing, take a closer look at what your child means by borrowing from your retirement account. A loan from a workplace 401(k), an early withdrawal, and a loan directly to your child involve very different rules and consequences. Some options carry tax costs, while others can leave your future income short. Even a well-intentioned family loan can create financial strain long after the original emergency passes.

1. Your Retirement Savings May Never Recover

Retirement money has a job: paying for your life after your regular paycheck stops. That includes groceries, housing, health care, and the occasional expense that arrives with spectacularly poor timing. Money that leaves your retirement account for a family loan cannot keep working toward those goals while it sits in someone else's bank account.

Consider a parent who lends an adult child $20,000 from personal savings earmarked for retirement. If the child repays the full amount several years later, the parent still misses whatever investment growth that money might have earned during the intervening period. The actual result depends on market performance, fees, timing, and the investments involved. No one can predict those returns with certainty, but the opportunity cost is real.

Repayment also does not restore the years that money spent outside the investment account. A child might sincerely intend to repay every dollar, yet unexpected expenses can delay the plan. Meanwhile, the parent continues aging toward retirement, whether the family loan arrives on schedule or not.

The uncomfortable part is that parents often measure the decision by the amount they lend rather than the financial flexibility they surrender. A $20,000 loan can mean more than a smaller account balance. It can also mean less room to handle a roof replacement, an unexpected medical bill, or a retirement date that arrives sooner than planned.

2. A Retirement Account Is Not a Family Bank

The phrase“borrow from my retirement” sounds straightforward until the account rules enter the conversation. If the money sits in an individual retirement account (IRA), the owner cannot take a personal loan from that account. The Internal Revenue Service treats borrowing from an IRA as a prohibited transaction, which can cause the entire account to lose its tax-advantaged status.

A workplace 401(k) operates differently. Some plans permit participants to borrow against their vested balances, subject to plan rules and federal limits. Generally, the maximum is the lesser of $50,000 or 50% of the vested balance, although exceptions and additional restrictions can apply. The employee, not the adult child, remains responsible for the loan.

That last detail deserves attention from anyone considering this arrangement. Your child cannot simply take out a loan against your 401(k) because the money will benefit them. If you borrow through an eligible workplace plan and hand the proceeds to your child, you remain on the hook for repayment.

A personal loan from your retirement savings also differs from an official plan loan. Once you withdraw money and give it to your child, you cannot turn the family arrangement into a tax-qualified retirement plan loan by writing up a repayment schedule. Paperwork can clarify family expectations, but it cannot rewrite IRS rules.

3. Taxes Can Turn a Generous Gesture Into an Expensive One

Withdrawing retirement money can create a tax bill before your child has repaid a single dollar. Traditional 401(k) and IRA withdrawals generally count as taxable income, and an additional 10% tax may apply to early distributions before age 591⁄2 unless an exception applies. A hardship withdrawal from a 401(k) also does not qualify for repayment into the plan.

Suppose you want to give your child $15,000 from a traditional retirement account. You might need to withdraw more than that amount if you also need to cover taxes, depending on your circumstances. The money you receive could also push more of your income into a higher federal tax bracket or affect other income-based calculations.

The tax consequences depend on the account type, your age, and the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal. Roth accounts have different rules, and certain exceptions can change the treatment of a distribution. A tax professional can help calculate the potential cost before you move any money.

There is another wrinkle: your child's emergency does not automatically qualify as your hardship. A 401(k) plan may permit hardship distributions for specific expenses, but the plan must follow applicable eligibility rules. A parent's desire to help an adult child does not, by itself, establish eligibility.

4. Losing Your Job Could Make Repayment Urgent

An official 401(k) loan might appear safer than an outright withdrawal because you repay the money to your retirement account. Yet the arrangement comes with a repayment schedule that keeps ticking even when life changes. Most qualifying plan loans require repayment within five years, with payments at least quarterly. Your specific plan sets the terms within federal requirements. Some plans may also require full repayment after you leave your job, whether you resign, retire, or lose your position.

Consider taking a loan to help your child replace a failing car or cover a major housing expense. Six months later, your employer announces layoffs. Suddenly, you must manage a job search, household bills, and potentially an accelerated retirement loan repayment. Your child may still need years to repay you, leaving you to juggle two separate financial obligations.

If you fail to repay the plan loan according to its terms, the outstanding balance can become a taxable distribution. An additional early-distribution tax may also apply unless you qualify for an exception. Certain plan loan offsets after job separation may qualify for a rollover deadline tied to your federal tax return, but that option comes with specific requirements.

Before borrowing, review what your plan requires if your employment ends. A loan that looks manageable with a steady paycheck can become much harder to handle without one.

5. The Family Relationship Can Become the Collateral

Money between parents and adult children rarely behaves like a transaction between strangers. Parents may hesitate to demand repayment because they know their child is struggling. Children may interpret a flexible deadline as permission to delay. Neither person needs bad intentions for the arrangement to become uncomfortable.

A promise to repay $500 monthly sounds reasonable until rent rises, a car needs repairs, or another family emergency appears. The parent may quietly postpone a planned purchase or reduce other spending. The child may feel guilty about every conversation involving money. Eventually, an ordinary family dinner can acquire the tension of an unpaid invoice.

Clear expectations help, even when the loan involves someone you love. Agree on the amount, repayment schedule, interest if applicable, and what happens if the child cannot make a payment. A written agreement can prevent misunderstandings, although it cannot guarantee repayment.

Also consider whether the child needs a loan or a different form of assistance. A smaller gift, help negotiating bills, or temporary support with a specific expense might meet the immediate need without creating a long-term debt between family members. Only offer an amount you can afford to lose without jeopardizing your own financial security.

Protecting Your Future Is Part of Helping Your Child

Parents often spend decades trying to give their children a stronger financial start. Retirement creates a different responsibility: making sure that help does not leave the parent dependent on the same child later.

Before agreeing to lend money, calculate how the decision could affect your retirement income, emergency savings, and planned retirement date. Check your account rules and estimate any taxes before withdrawing funds. If you are considering a workplace plan loan, ask the plan administrator about repayment requirements and what happens if you leave your job.

It also helps to examine the reason for the request. A one-time medical bill presents a different challenge from repeated borrowing to cover a persistent budget shortfall. If the underlying problem remains, another loan may simply postpone the next difficult conversation.

Saying no to a particular funding source does not mean abandoning your child. You can offer practical help, review expenses together, or contribute a smaller amount without putting your retirement at risk. Financial support works best when it helps the next generation without making the previous one financially vulnerable.

Would you lend money from your retirement savings to an adult child, or would you draw the line at retirement accounts? What circumstances would influence your decision?