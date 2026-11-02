Three BSF Personnel Attacked Near India-Bangladesh Border In Tripura

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 3 (IANS) Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured after they were attacked by a mob in Tripura's Sepahijala district over a smuggling-related issue.

The incident occurred on Monday when a verbal altercation allegedly broke out between locals and BSF personnel stationed at Ashabari Border Outpost (BOP) under the 49th Battalion.

According to unconfirmed media reports, the argument broke out near the Boxanagar-Rahimpur road after the soldiers from the 49th Battalion detained a person identified as Hefzur Rahman on suspicion of smuggling during vegetation clearance in Ashabari.

Following this, the locals blocked the Boxanagar-Rahimpur road and attacked a BSF vehicle with sticks and bamboo, injuring Company Commander Rohit, along with three other BSF personnel.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the mob rushing towards the BSF personnel and attacking them with sticks and bamboo.

The injured personnel were then taken to Boxanagar Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the area following the incident.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the incident and said that attacks on the BSF personnel are "unacceptable" and a "matter of grave concern".

Taking to X, CM Saha said, "I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel at Ashabari by a group of miscreants. Such acts of violence against our security forces are completely unacceptable and deserve unequivocal condemnation."

He also directed the authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

"Any attack on our security personnel is a matter of grave concern and must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law. Concerned authorities directed to take swift and stringent action against those responsible and ensure that justice is delivered. Our security personnel deserve the utmost respect and protection," the Chief Minister added.

Further details are awaited.