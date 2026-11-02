ED Summons Ex-TN Minister Vijayabaskar, Wife Again In Disproportionate Assets Case

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to former Tamil Nadu Health Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader C. Vijayabaskar and his wife V. Ramya as part of its continuing money laundering investigation into an alleged disproportionate assets case involving Rs 35.79 crore.

The central agency has directed one of them to appear before its Chennai zonal office on Friday, while the other has been asked to attend questioning next week, according to ED sources.

This is the second round of summons issued to the couple in connection with the investigation, which centres on allegations that Vijayabaskar accumulated wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income while serving as Health and Family Welfare Minister in the previous AIADMK government.

Vijayabaskar, who held the ministerial portfolio between 2016 and 2021, is currently the Pudukkottai district organisational secretary of the ruling TVK.

According to ED officials, both Vijayabaskar and Ramya had appeared before investigators following the first round of summons in 2024. Their statements were recorded as part of the inquiry into the acquisition of properties and other assets allegedly linked to the former minister.

The latest summons indicated that investigators are continuing to examine the financial transactions and circumstances surrounding the accumulation of the assets identified in the case.

The money laundering investigation originated from a disproportionate assets case registered by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in 2021. Based on the DVAC case, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, enabling it to investigate possible laundering of proceeds of crime.

As part of the investigation, ED officials conducted searches at Vijayabaskar's residence in Illuppur, Pudukkottai district, on March 21, 2024. Earlier, in May 2023, the DVAC filed its charge sheet, alleging that the former minister had amassed assets worth Rs 35.79 crore beyond his legitimate sources of income.

The renewed questioning is expected to focus on financial records, asset ownership and transactions relevant to the allegations. The development brings fresh attention to Vijayabaskar, who moved from the AIADMK to the TVK and now holds an organisational position in the ruling party.