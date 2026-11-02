Pretend I'm On Ballot: Trump Makes Five-State Push Ahead Of US Midterms

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 3 (IANS) US President Donald Trump urged supporters across five states to vote Republican in the midterm elections, using a series of telephone rallies to cast congressional and governor's races as a verdict on his presidency and the future of his agenda.

In calls aimed at Georgia, Indiana, South Carolina, Alaska and New York, Trump backed candidates, attacked Democratic opponents and warned that his tax and border policies could be reversed if Republicans lost ground.

His recurring message was personal: supporters should vote as though his own name appeared on the ballot.

“So get out and vote tomorrow and pretend I'm on the ballot,” Trump told the South Carolina call.

Taxes, immigration and gun rights featured prominently, while Trump highlighted energy projects in Alaska and tax deductions in New York.

He repeatedly claimed his presence on a ballot produced a sharp increase in votes. The supplied transcripts offered no supporting data for that assertion.

In Georgia, Trump urged voters to send Mike Collins to the Senate and elect Rick Jackson governor. He criticised Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff and argued that Republican victories were needed to preserve his administration's policies.

In Indiana, Trump endorsed Victoria Spartz in the fifth Congressional District, praising her support for his tax and border agenda. He also credited her with helping secure more than $200 million for rural healthcare facilities.

Trump attacked her Democratic opponent, JD Ford, over taxes, immigration and gun policy. The supplied material contains no response from Ford.

In South Carolina, Trump backed Darline Graham for the Senate and Alan Wilson for governor. He praised Wilson's record as attorney general and said Wilson would eliminate the state income tax if elected.

Trump depicted Democratic candidates as threats to gun ownership and border enforcement. He also made accusations about their positions on transgender healthcare, often using insulting language.

In Alaska, Trump urged voters to re-elect Senator Dan Sullivan and Congressman Nick Begich and support Bernadette Wilson for governor.

He repeatedly distinguished the incumbent Sullivan from another candidate he said had the same name. He alleged an effort to confuse voters.

Trump also urged voters to support a ballot measure that he described as ending ranked-choice voting. He credited Sullivan and Begich with advancing oil, gas and infrastructure projects.

In New York, Trump backed Mike Lawler, Mike LiPetri and Jeanine Driscoll for Congress. He singled out Lawler's work on the federal deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT.

“So, get out and vote for Mike Lawler, Mike LiPetri, and Jeanine Driscoll. They're fantastic people,” he said.

Trump also defended military action against Iran during the New York call and predicted lower oil prices once the confrontation was resolved. The remarks provided no independent support for that forecast.

US midterm elections take place halfway through a president's four-year term. All 435 voting seats in the House of Representatives and roughly one-third of Senate seats are contested, alongside state and local offices. Presidents do not appear on the midterm ballot.