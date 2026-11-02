Russia, US, Ukraine To Hold Trilateral Working-Level Talks In Abu Dhabi On November 1011
"The United States will serve as a mediator in working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, in order to advance President Trump's efforts to end the war," he wrote.
According to Witkoff, the talks will focus primarily on reaching agreements on post-war security, de-escalation, and humanitarian initiatives, as well as on further steps toward a peaceful settlement.
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