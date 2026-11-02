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How President Xi Jinping Has Charted the Course for Boosting China's Strength in Finance: Pursuing a Path of Financial Development with Chinese Characteristics

03.11.2026 / 03:25 CET/CEST

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BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from qstheory:



President Xi Jinping has pointed out, "Finance is a matter of great national importance and bears directly on the overall drive for Chinese modernization." To make faster progress toward the goal of boosting China's strength in finance, the country needs to translate the advantages offered by its composite national strength into a powerful financial capacity, which in turn will provide a strong foundation for advancing Chinese modernization. To be strong in finance, a country must possess a strong currency and central bank, strong financial institutions and international financial centers, strong financial supervision, and a robust contingent of competent financial personnel. Of these, currency represents a country's credit. A strong currency is thus the central pillar and anchor of value underpinning the strength of a nation strong in finance. A strong central bank-the key sluice gate for money supply-serves as the linchpin to keep the financial system operating soundly. Financial institutions and international financial centers serve as vehicles and platforms for financial resources; their strength determines the financial system's efficiency and dynamism. Effective financial supervision and high-quality financial personnel provide the guarantees and professional support to ensure the financial system functions well. Based on these six elements, President Xi has set forth fundamental requirements, including "having the capability for effective monetary policy regulation and macro-prudential regulation and being able to promptly and effectively prevent and defuse systemic risks," and developing "a sound financial legal system." In addition, he has also depicted a strategic vision for our country: having "global reserve currency status," the ability to "attract global investors and exert influence over international pricing systems," and "a significant voice and influence in shaping international financial rules." Since the 18th National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has actively explored the laws governing financial development in the new era and successfully led the country in resolutely forging a path of financial development with Chinese characteristics. The core tenets of this path are distilled into eight key principles. Upholding the CPC Central Committee's centralized, unified leadership over financial endeavors provides the fundamental political guarantee. Guiding financial activities with people-centered values defines the value orientation. Remaining committed to serving the real economy as the fundamental purpose makes clear the inherent mission and essential function of finance. Treating risk prevention and control as an enduring task of financial activities is essential to safeguarding the stability and security of the financial system. Advancing the innovative development of finance through market- and law-based means indicates both the driving force and pathway for development. Furthering supply-side structural reform in the financial sector is fundamental for making financial services more adaptable to demand and more competitive. Ensuring both financial openness and security represents the cardinal rule for navigating complex conditions. Pursuing progress while ensuring stability clarifies the strategies and methods for effectively conducting financial activities. Of these eight principles, upholding the CPC Central Committee's centralized, unified leadership over financial endeavors holds overarching importance. Upholding finance's fundamental purpose of serving the real economy is crucial to enhancing the core functions of the financial sector. Ensuring both financial openness and security is an important methodology for boosting China's strength in finance. Boosting China's strength in finance requires a robust framework of systems. Specifically, there are six pillars that should underpin this endeavor: a sound and prudent financial regulatory system, a well-structured financial market system, a system of financial institutions centered on a division of labor and collaboration, a comprehensive and effective financial supervision system, a diversified and specialized system of financial products and services, and a self-supporting, risk-resilient, safe, and efficient system of financial infrastructure. Together, they provide the strong support necessary to build China into a nation strong in finance. *This is an excerpt from an article titled "How President Xi Jinping Has Charted the Course for Boosting China's Strength in Finance" by Qiushi Editorial Department published in Qiushi Journal, English edition, No. 2, 2026. Full text:



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