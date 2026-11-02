Iran Vows Dialogue To Resolve Problems, Rejects Surrender To 'Enemies'

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 3 (IANS) Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his administration will work to resolve problems created by the "enemies" through dialogue, according to the Iranian president's office.

Speaking at a meeting with the country's governors and mayors in Tehran, Pezeshkian noted that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has granted the government certain authorities to pursue diplomatic solutions.

He stressed that no one benefits from war, adding that the "enemies" will not be able to make Iran surrender, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pezeshkian accused the United States of attempting to disrupt Iran's cross-border trade with neighboring countries, vowing to "foil the enemies' plot with the people's cooperation and companionship."

Also on Monday, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said consultations mediated by Qatar and Pakistan to end regional hostilities have become "extremely intensive," given the sensitivity and critical nature of the current circumstances.

"Exchange of visits by delegations is evident, and tens of phone conversations are being held among the parties, and numerous messages are being exchanged," Araghchi said in an interview with the official news agency IRNA at the end of his visit to Turkmenistan.

He reiterated Tehran's readiness for both diplomacy and defense, noting that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen if Iran's conditions are accepted.

On September 22, Iran conveyed a seven-day proposal to the United States through mediators to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are committed to rationality, dialogue, and logic, and are ready to enter a positive engagement should the other side adopt a similar approach," Araghchi said, while warning that any further military escalation by Washington would draw a "far more bitter and severe" response.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was achieved between the warring parties on April 8. On June 18, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war in the region on all fronts.

Under the MoU, the two countries were scheduled to hold negotiations within 60 days, ending on August 17, to reach a final agreement on Iran's nuclear program and the removal of sanctions. However, they failed to make sufficient progress toward a deal as tensions continued to escalate.