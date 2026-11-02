Cyclone 'Murasu' Intensifies Northeast Monsoon, Heavy Rainfall In TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu continued to experience intensified northeast monsoon conditions on Tuesday as Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Murasu' crossed the southern Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole early in the morning, bringing heavy rainfall, powerful winds and rough sea conditions across the region.

The cyclonic system, which developed over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, influenced weather conditions in northern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry even as its centre moved towards Andhra Pradesh.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe cyclonic storm crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole, between 3.30 a.m. and 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The cyclone made landfall near latitude 15.53 degrees north and longitude 80.22 degrees east, with sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph and gusts reaching 120 kmph.

The storm had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm early Monday before moving northwestwards across the Bay of Bengal. It subsequently shifted towards the west-northwest as it approached the Andhra Pradesh coastline.

The system's movement brought unsettled weather to parts of northern Tamil Nadu, where the northeast monsoon has been gaining strength.

The cyclone also triggered continuous rainfall in Puducherry from midnight, affecting weather conditions across the union territory.

Meanwhile, southern Andhra Pradesh experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds as the cyclone approached the coast on Monday night. Ongole and its surrounding coastal areas were particularly affected, with powerful winds and intense rainfall accompanying the storm's movement towards land. In Chirala, strong winds uprooted trees, while high waves battered several stretches of the Andhra Pradesh coastline.

Sea conditions became increasingly rough as the cyclone's central circulation approached Ongole.

The storm's approach also brought heavy rainfall to coastal settlements, raising concerns over flooding, damage to infrastructure and disruption to normal life.

Earlier, the cyclone had been positioned over the west-central Bay of Bengal, approximately 160 km from Chennai and 180 km from Nellore, before advancing towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The IMD said the storm maintained considerable intensity during landfall, with wind gusts reaching 120 kmph.

The development comes as Tamil Nadu enters an active phase of the northeast monsoon, with cyclonic systems over the Bay of Bengal continuing to influence rainfall patterns across the state and neighbouring coastal regions.