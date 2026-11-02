Vehicle-Robbery Accused Arrested After Police Encounter In UP's Mainpuri

MENAFN - IANS) Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 3 (IANS) Police arrested a person in connection with a vehicle-robbery case after an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, officials said on Tuesday.

The miscreant has been identified as Abhimanyu, also known as 'Raja' or 'Honey'. He was struck by gunfire and sustained an injury to his leg in a retaliatory police firing.

Officials said that Abhimanyu has been arrested and admitted to a hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, his two accomplices, Chhotu and Dhruv, fled the scene. The police are currently searching for the absconding suspects.

According to the police, the encounter occurred on Ghiror Road, within the jurisdiction of the Kurawali police station. The arrested suspect, Abhimanyu, and his associates were involved in vehicle robberies. They had hired a four-wheeled vehicle from Auraiya district.

"During the journey, they asked the driver to stop the vehicle under the pretext of needing to urinate. As soon as the driver stopped, the suspects forcibly removed him from the vehicle, stole it, and fled the scene," officials said.

The incident took place on the night of October 26–27 within the Kurawali police station area.

Following this, the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Mainpuri had formed several police teams to apprehend the suspects. A total of five teams, led by the Circle Officer (CO) of Kurawali, the Station House Officer (SHO), and the heads of the SWAT and surveillance units, were deployed. These teams tracked the suspects using CCTV footage, electronic surveillance, and human intelligence.

Following an extensive investigation and search, the police obtained crucial information regarding the suspects. Acting on this, a police team conducted an operation on Ghiror Road, leading to an encounter with the criminals. Abhimanyu was shot in the leg, while Chhotu and Dhruv managed to escape.

The police have recovered the stolen vehicle as well as a weapon from the possession of the injured suspect. According to the police, the arrested individual has an extensive criminal record. Information regarding other criminal cases registered against him is also being gathered.

Speaking to IANS, ASP (Rural) Abhishek Tiwari said, "Five police teams were constituted to solve the vehicle robbery case and apprehend the accused. Based on CCTV footage, surveillance, and intelligence inputs, the police had been continuously working to track down the suspects. Currently, the police are searching for the two absconding accused."

Further legal action in the case is underway.