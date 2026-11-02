Delhi Air Quality Plummets To Hazardous Levels With AQI Reaching 451

Delhi Air Quality Crisis

Air pollution in the national capital worsened ahead of Diwali, with Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 451 at 8 am on Tuesday, indicating "hazardous" air quality and raising concerns over the deteriorating pollution levels across the city. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI levels in the severe category, while many other areas continued to experience very poor air quality.

Rohini recorded an AQI of 429, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 424 and Bawana at 408, placing all three areas in the severe category. The pollution levels remained in the very poor category at several other locations. Patparganj recorded an AQI of 379, followed by R K Puram at 374, ITO at 373, Okhla Phase-2 at 352, Chandni Chowk at 352, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 355 and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at 328.

Pollution Levels Across Regions

Some parts of the national capital recorded relatively lower pollution levels, with their AQI falling in the poor category. Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 3 recorded an AQI of 287, followed by Anand Vihar at 279, Uttam Nagar at 274 and IMD Lodhi Road at 226. Meanwhile, Delhi Police conducted a checking drive at the Ghazipur border as restrictions on vehicle entry came into effect under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II)

Implementation of GRAP-II

On Monday, in response to a spike in pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-II of GRAP across the entire National Capital Region (NCR), with immediate effect. With Stage-II now active alongside existing Stage-I restrictions, municipal corporations, traffic police, and pollution control boards across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have been directed to enforce stringent actions.

Daily mechanical or vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling, mixed with dust suppressants, will be carried out on heavy-traffic corridors and congestion points, with priority given to pre-peak traffic hours. Additionally, heightened inspections and remedial interventions will target known pollution hotspots and Construction & Demolition (C & D) sites across the NCR.

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