Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Can Rajinikanth's Film Still Reach Rs 1,000 Crore? Check Here

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its theatrical run after attracting massive audiences in its third week. However, a sharp box office decline has made its Rs 1,000 crore target increasingly difficult.

Superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar created a box office rampage with Jailer 2. The movie stands as the highest-grossing film in Kollywood today. The action entertainer pulled massive crowds right from the opening day. Trade experts expected the film to smash all existing Kollywood industry records. The movie actually did exactly that and became a massive industry hit. The Rajinikanth starrer crossed the lifetime collections of Robo 2.0. The superstar basically broke his own box office records with this all-time industry hit.

A 1000 crore grossing movie remains an unfulfilled dream for the Kollywood industry. Fans expected Jailer 2 to achieve this rare milestone and create a brand new sensation. The target looks very difficult right now. The movie posted solid collections until Sunday. The box office numbers dropped heavily on Monday. The film failed to collect even 5 crores on a single day. The 1000 crore mark is a massive challenge with this current pace. Trade circles call it almost impossible now. Theaters will replace Jailer 2 with new releases like Ramayanam in two days. Suriya starrer Scene and Nayanthara starrer Mahashakti will also hit the screens in three days. The 1000 crore target will just remain a dream for Kollywood.

Jailer 2 successfully completed 19 days at the worldwide box office. The movie collected a massive Rs 812 crores globally in these 19 days. The Rajinikanth starrer made 4 crores India gross and Rs 75 lakhs overseas on Monday. The film collected Rs 4.75 crores in total on its 19th day. The Monday language breakdown shows 2.20 crores in Tamil, Rs 43 lakhs in Telugu, 17 lakhs in Kannada, and 60 lakhs in Hindi. The total language-wise collections stand at Rs 95.45 crores in Telugu, Rs 212.15 crores in Tamil, Rs 92.80 crores in Kannada, 78.20 crores in Kerala, and Rs 59.15 crores in Hindi. The movie posted an India gross of Rs 537.75 crores, a net of Rs 459.70 crores, and an overseas total of Rs 274.25 crores. The makers released the film with a Rs 600 crore break-even target. The action drama shook the box office and brought over 100 crores in theatrical profits for the producer. The non-theatrical rights added pure profits. The producer easily made around 300 to 400 crores in profits through this project. No other recent film delivered profits in this massive range.