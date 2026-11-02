BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Over Milk Price Hike In Mandya

BJP Stages Protest in Mandya Over Milk Price Hike

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], November 3 (ANI): Targeting the Congress-led Karnataka government over the recent Rs 8 per litre milk price hike, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Tuesday distributed milk, curd, and roses among the public while protesting in Mandya, accusing the Congress of adopting anti-people policies. The protest was held at Mahaveer Circle in Mandya under the leadership of BJP leader CT Manjunath. The protesters distributed milk and curd and presented roses to members of the public to highlight their opposition to the price hike.

Carrying posters mocking the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister as 'Price Hike Badshah' and 'Price Hike King', the BJP workers raised slogans against the state government, calling it a 'Pickpocket Government'. Accusing the Congress government of burdening the public, the protesters alleged that the decision to increase milk prices by Rs 8 in the state reflected its anti-people approach. "Without giving aid to farmers from the government's treasury, instead, it is enacting a drama of helping farmers by increasing milk prices. When milk prices were increased earlier, the benefit did not reach farmers," the protesters said.

Government Stance on Price Adjustment

Rationale Behind the Decision

They further accused the Congress government of indulging in misrule and claimed that the price hike was adding to the financial burden on the public. "This is an act of Congress misrule. It is cutting people's pockets and pickpocketing. People themselves will teach a lesson to this government in the coming days," they warned.

The Karnataka government increased milk prices by up to Rs 8 per litre, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced on Thursday. "The state government has discussed and decided to increase the price of milk up to Rs 8 per litre," Gowda said. Explaining the decision, the minister said the state was facing drought conditions, and farmers were protesting over sugarcane prices, arguing that the existing rates were insufficient. He said the government had a responsibility to support farmers, many of whom depend on dairy farming for their livelihoods. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)