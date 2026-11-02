Taiwan Showcases Digital Security Successes In Helsinki
Minister Lin said during his speech that despite the geographic distance, Taiwan and Finland are both medium-sized democratic countries with strong high-tech capabilities that face similar geopolitical and security challenges, the administration for Cyber Security under the ministry of digital affairs, reported.
The digital minister added:
“Taiwan withstands 2.8 million cyberattacks on a daily basis and has thus accumulated a massive amount of data and experience in counteracting such threats.
Lin announced that the government of Taiwan has three major strategies to safeguard digital systems:
-
Using artificial intelligence to defend against AI-driven attacks
Expanding protection from individual businesses to the entire semiconductor supply chain
Cutting off unnecessary network connections to minimise the potential attack surface.
As an example, the digital minister cited an attack rooted in malware-laden equipment that caused a massive production shutdown at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., in 2018. It prompted the company, the government and US-based Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International to jointly publish SEMI E187, the first global industry standard for the cybersecurity of fabrication equipment in 2022.
According to the administration, a booth was set up at the forum venue to showcase the efforts and achievements of the country's public and private sectors in security and supply chain control. The minister also gave an interview to Helsinki-based media outlet Alma Media during this trip, ACS reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment