Taiwan Showcases Digital Security Successes In Helsinki

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Digital Minister Lin Yi-jing attended Cyber Security Nordic 2026, held October 28-29 in Helsinki, to share Taiwan's digital security successes and promote exchanges with Northern Europe.

Minister Lin said during his speech that despite the geographic distance, Taiwan and Finland are both medium-sized democratic countries with strong high-tech capabilities that face similar geopolitical and security challenges, the administration for Cyber Security under the ministry of digital affairs, reported.

The digital minister added:

“Taiwan withstands 2.8 million cyberattacks on a daily basis and has thus accumulated a massive amount of data and experience in counteracting such threats.

Lin announced that the government of Taiwan has three major strategies to safeguard digital systems:



Using artificial intelligence to defend against AI-driven attacks

Expanding protection from individual businesses to the entire semiconductor supply chain Cutting off unnecessary network connections to minimise the potential attack surface.

As an example, the digital minister cited an attack rooted in malware-laden equipment that caused a massive production shutdown at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., in 2018. It prompted the company, the government and US-based Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International to jointly publish SEMI E187, the first global industry standard for the cybersecurity of fabrication equipment in 2022.

According to the administration, a booth was set up at the forum venue to showcase the efforts and achievements of the country's public and private sectors in security and supply chain control. The minister also gave an interview to Helsinki-based media outlet Alma Media during this trip, ACS reports.