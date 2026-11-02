US Strikes Iran's Qeshm Island Near Strait Of Hormuz
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The United States (US) attacked Iran's strategic Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported Xinhua. It's the latest of a series of limited strikes Washington has secretly carried out against Iran in recent weeks as US President Donald Trump touted the possibility of a diplomatic deal, said the report. --NNN-XINHUA
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