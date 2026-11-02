ZYT Takes Prax Drive Systemtm Overseas: Commercial Vehicle Business Goes Global, China's Top Six Heavy Truck Brands In Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Journey ZYT (ZHUOYU Technology) Prax Commercial Vehicle Technology Launch was held in Zhuhai, where ZYT officially introduced its commercial vehicle technology brand, ZYT Prax Drive SystemTM, and set out its partnerships and production progress with leading Chinese commercial vehicle makers, along with its product and market plans overseas.









Prax comes in two versions. PDS 4 runs on the High-Perception model 4.0 and above and serves heavy truck line-haul. PDS 5 adds city NOA to highway NOA and runs on the Multimodal Foundation Model, serving buses, light trucks, vans and other urban operations.

01 First stop across verticals: commercial vehicles

ZYT proposed the Mobile Intelligence Foundation concept in late 2025. In April 2026 it set out the Intelligence for All Mobility strategy.

Commercial vehicles were the first move across verticals, for reasons that span users, market and society.

China had more than 30 million truck drivers in 2025, carrying nearly three quarters of national road freight. Steady domestic replacement demand and growing commercial vehicle exports together opened room for an upgrade in driving assistance.

02 Production progress and overseas footprint

ZYT works with leading Chinese commercial vehicle brands: XCMG, Shacman, Sinotruk, FAW Jiefang, Foton Motor, Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle and Yutong Bus. Several partner models are in production or preparing for it.

The Shacman Delong X5000 is in production and running express parcel line-haul. Models with XCMG, FAW Jiefang, Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle and Foton Motor are nominated, with delivery or roll-off due throughout the year.

Sinotruk: the two companies have a full-domain partnership spanning China and overseas, with several models nominated. The first premium heavy truck to carry PDS 4 goes into production within the year.

Foton Motor: the two companies have signed a full-domain intelligent driving agreement to develop solutions for heavy trucks, light trucks and autonomous logistics vehicles, and to pursue technology and product opportunities in the Middle East, South America and Australia-New Zealand.

Beyond heavy trucks, Prax extends to buses, light trucks and vans. ZYT works closely with Yutong Bus and, jointly with Guoqi Zhikong, is expanding across further bus models. The Yuwei E9 PRO on PDS 5 carries both highway and city NOA, and the light truck and van platform developed with Foton supports city NOA.

Overseas, ZYT has partnerships with Sinotruk, Foton Motor and Yutong Bus, covering heavy trucks, buses, light trucks and vans, as the industry takes commercial vehicle intelligence to global markets.

Across commercial vehicles, ZYT now holds a first-mover position on four fronts: full coverage of product types, full adaptation to powertrains, partnerships with the leading brand in every segment, and a presence in both China and overseas markets.

03 Five core technologies

Five problems define the heavy truck case: scarce model data, high perception demands, low tolerance for error, difficult vehicle control and acute cost sensitivity.

ZYT's answer was to unify the base layer, strengthen the scenario layer and adapt the engineering. It reused the passenger car foundation model rather than rebuild from zero, added data specific to heavy trucks, and adapted sensor configuration and powertrain tuning for commercial vehicles.

On the model, Prax is the first to carry a mass-produced end-to-end model for commercial heavy trucks. It inherits more than 3 billion kilometres of passenger car data and has learned from 400 million frames of truck-specific data.

On perception, Prax debuts JIMU® 2.0, ZYT's in-cabin LiDAR and vision system, with 500 metres of detection range. It picks out small, irregular and low-reflection obstacles, and sits out of wind, sand, rain and snow.

On safety, the layered safety system alerts before a hazard develops, intervenes when the driver does not, and backs both with redundancy.

On control, vision reads trailer attitude and articulation angle in real time and, with live load sensing, predicts collision risk. Gradient changes are read ahead so braking force can be distributed early.

On energy, Prax introduces the industry's first reinforcement-learning fuel-saving algorithm. Trained across billions of scenarios, it manages gearing and the different braking systems to find the golden lift-off and throttle points. Measured savings are 4.5% to 7.5%, or RMB 20,000 to 30,000 per vehicle a year. One system pays for itself within a year.

Five core technologies, the end-to-end model, JIMU® 2.0, the fuel algorithm, the safety system and dynamics tuning, come together to deliver safety, ease and cost.

04 Across verticals, scenarios and regions

Commercial heavy trucks are ZYT's first move across verticals, but not the last.

In L4 autonomous logistics, Robovan units built with SAIC Maxus and Yisen Power are in trial operation, and work with further partners is under way.

The Multimodal Foundation Model already covers passenger cars, commercial heavy trucks, buses and overseas models, across multiple forms, scenarios and regions, and will extend to more platforms.

05 Vision

From ClixPilot in passenger cars to Prax in commercial vehicles, one technology brain has completed the move, reached production and become a commercial reality, confirming the Intelligence for All Mobility strategy. ZYT's goal remains unchanged: to provide the world with safe and effortless mobility.

About ZYT

Founded in 2016, ZYT focuses on the research, development and large-scale application of mobility intelligence technologies. Powered by its multimodal foundation model and generative AI technologies, ZYT has built a unified mobility intelligence technology foundation that efficiently adapts to diverse real-world scenarios. ZYT provides open, customizable and mass-produced driving assistance solutions (L2 and above) for global automotive partners. Beyond passenger vehicles, ZYT delivers foundational technologies for autonomous mobile robots across various application scenarios, accelerating the large-scale adoption and industrialisation of mobility intelligence.

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