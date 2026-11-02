Trump Reopens Lincoln Pool, Outlines New Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 3 (IANS) US President Donald Trump announced the reopening of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after repairs and outlined further construction plans for Washington, including a triumphal arch with military capabilities and a walkway to the Potomac River.

Speaking with the Lincoln Memorial behind him, Trump said workers had replaced ageing pipes, repaired leaks and resurfaced the pool. He presented the renovation as part of a wider effort to restore monuments and public spaces across the American capital.

“But today I'm thrilled to announce the official opening of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,” he said.

Trump briefly joked about naming it the Trump Reflecting Pool, then immediately said he was kidding. He praised Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the National Park Service, the US Park Police and construction workers for completing the work.

The president said the pool had opened temporarily for celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence before closing again for further repairs. Workers subsequently replaced pipes that he described as old and in poor condition.

He said the renovation included 330,000 square feet of protective coating, repairs to joints and work on surrounding granite. The bottom was resurfaced in dark blue to improve its reflective appearance, he added.

Trump also described damage to the pool lining and nearby lawns, which he attributed to vandals. He said damaged grass had been replaced and more cameras installed. He urged the Park Police to watch the site closely.

“But this project should be a project that unites all Americans,” he said.“It should be something we're very proud of.”

Trump criticised earlier administrations over the pool's condition and claimed his administration had completed the work for a fraction of their spending. He did not give a total cost for the latest renovation in the supplied remarks.

Burgum described the reflecting pool as an extension of the Lincoln Memorial and a physical link between the memorial and the Washington Monument. He thanked park workers, contractors and preservation crews for their role in restoring sites across the city.

Turning to future projects, Trump said his administration was seeking final approval for a triumphal arch military complex at the circle near Arlington Bridge.

He said the proposed structure would include drone capabilities, elevated platforms and storage space. He also referred to sniper or shooter capabilities, but provided no detailed explanation of how those features would operate.

Trump compared the design with the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, saying the Washington structure would be about 20 per cent larger.

He also announced plans for a white-stone promenade linking the area behind the Lincoln Memorial to the Potomac. He described it as a walkway that would restore access interrupted by roads.

Separately, Trump said work had begun on a National Garden of American Heroes, with plans for between 250 and 500 statues. Lists of people to be honoured were still being drawn up, he said.

He proposed renovating a nearby golf course to championship standards while keeping it open to the public. Washington residents would receive a substantial discount, he said. His remarks did not include completion dates or detailed budgets for those projects.

The Lincoln Memorial honours Abraham Lincoln, the 16th US president, who led the country during the Civil War. Dedicated in 1922, the memorial stands at the western end of the National Mall.