Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 3: Prices Recover After Sharp Fall Check Gold & Silver Prices In Your City
|City
|Delhi
|Rs 1,40,170
|Rs 1,28,489
|Rs 1,83,490
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,40,410
|Rs 1,28,709
|Rs 1,83,810
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,40,230
|Rs 1,28,544
|Rs 1,83,560
|Chennai
|Rs 1,40,820
|Rs 1,29,085
|Rs 1,84,340
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,40,520
|Rs 1,28,810
|Rs 1,83,950
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,40,640
|Rs 1,28,920
|Rs 1,84,100
However, international markets witnessed fresh declines during early trading on Tuesday. Comex gold slipped around 0.16% to $3,963.3 per ounce, while silver fell 0.22% to $50.775 per ounce at approximately 00:45 GMT.
The latest movements highlight continued volatility in precious metal markets as traders assess global economic developments, crude oil prices and currency movements.
For jewellery buyers, gold and silver prices can differ across cities due to local market conditions and other charges. Here is a look at the latest 22K, 24K gold and silver prices across six major Indian cities on November 3.
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