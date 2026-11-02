Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 3: Prices Recover After Sharp Fall Check Gold & Silver Prices In Your City

Gold and silver prices recovered in domestic markets on Monday, November 2, following a sharp decline last week. However, both precious metals came under renewed pressure in international markets on Tuesday, keeping investors and jewellery buyers cautious.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures climbed 1.3% on Monday to settle at Rs 1,40,186 per 10 grams, moving back above the Rs 1,40,000 mark. Silver futures for December delivery gained around 2.6% to close at Rs 1,83,779 per kg.

The recovery came after gold touched a one-year low on October 30. Lower crude oil prices and a weaker US dollar supported the rebound, while silver recorded stronger gains than gold during the previous session.

According to co, at around 5:55 am on Tuesday, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,40,670 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,28,948 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at Rs 1,84,140 per kg. Meanwhile, 925 sterling silver was priced at Rs 1,70,330 per kg.

Gold and Silver - City-Wise Rates, November 3, 2026