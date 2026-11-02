JBLU Stock Rises Overnight: Jetblue Board Chairman Buys Shares Amid Debt Concerns



JetBlue director Peter Boneparth bought 100,000 shares worth $300,000.

The latest buy has boosted Boneparth's total holdings to 232,492 shares. Last week, JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty ruled out debt restructuring and government aid.

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) stock gained overnight after Chairman of the board Peter Boneparth bought 100,000 shares amid investor concerns about the airline's debt and financial health. The purchase comes days after CEO Joanna Geraghty pushed back against creditor concerns, reaffirming the company's turnaround plans and liquidity position.

JetBlue Airways stock traded over 1% higher overnight Monday after an 11% jump in regular session.

JetBlue Board Chairman Boosts Stake With 100,000-Share Buy

According to an SEC filing, Boneparth purchased 100,000 shares of JetBlue's common stock on Oct. 29. The transaction was valued at approximately $300,000, based on the reported purchase price of $3 per share.

The filing shows that Boneparth made the purchase directly and increased his total holdings in the airline to 232,492 shares.

JetBlue Denies Debt Restructuring Plans Amid Creditor Concerns

Last week, JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty said the airline is not negotiating with creditors or considering a debt restructuring, despite growing concerns about its finances. The airline has around $8.4 billion in debt and lease obligations. Its third-quarter (Q3) net loss widened to $257 million from $143 million a year earlier, mainly because of high fuel costs.

Geraghty said the airline's business is making progress and rejected the possibility of seeking government financial support. She pointed to higher revenue, stronger fares and stable passenger demand as signs of improvement.

JetBlue reported $2.2 billion in available liquidity and around $7 billion in assets that could help it raise additional funds.

BMO Capital analyst Michael Goldie cut JetBlue's price target to $3.75 from $5.25 but maintained a Market Perform rating after the airline's larger-than-expected Q3 loss. He cited high debt and rising fuel costs as key risks but was hopeful of the company's funding plans and goal of generating positive free cash flow by 2028.

JBLU stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained 'bullish'.

A user said,“As oil continues to drop this week the pressure on the massive short float is going to send this over 4 in no time.”

Another user said,“Funny; how quick the story changes, one week its "doom baby doom, you need to bail out while you can". The following week its "Buy baby buy, the crisis is almost over".

JBLU stock has cratered 30% year-to-date.

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