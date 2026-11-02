Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 3: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
The latest fuel price revision also comes against the backdrop of changes in the Centre's export duty structure. According to a Finance Ministry notification, the additional export duty on petrol was reduced to zero from Rs 2.50 per litre, effective October 31.
However, the export levy on diesel was increased to Rs 11.50 per litre from the earlier Rs 8.50 per litre. These changes form part of the revised duty structure for petroleum products.
Despite fluctuations in international crude oil prices amid geopolitical developments in the Middle East, domestic retail fuel prices have remained mostly unchanged.
Earlier in October, Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, increased petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre.
On the global front, Brent crude prices slumped 7.6% to close at $104.77 per barrel on Monday. Markets were assessing signs of progress towards ending the ongoing conflict, which could ease concerns surrounding global energy supplies and inflation.
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