Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 3: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained largely unchanged on Tuesday, November 3, offering little relief or additional burden to vehicle owners as retail fuel rates continued to remain steady. Motorists can check the latest petrol and diesel prices in their respective cities before heading to fuel stations. According to the latest update, petrol and diesel prices vary across cities due to differences in state-level taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges and other local factors. Among the major metropolitan cities, Hyderabad continues to have the highest petrol and diesel prices, while Delhi remains relatively cheaper. Meanwhile, fuel prices in India are influenced by international crude oil benchmarks, currency movements, central excise duty and state-level taxes. Petrol and diesel prices are generally reviewed daily, with the revised rates taking effect at 6 am. Petrol and Diesel City-Wise Rates - November 3

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

The latest fuel price revision also comes against the backdrop of changes in the Centre's export duty structure. According to a Finance Ministry notification, the additional export duty on petrol was reduced to zero from Rs 2.50 per litre, effective October 31.

However, the export levy on diesel was increased to Rs 11.50 per litre from the earlier Rs 8.50 per litre. These changes form part of the revised duty structure for petroleum products.

Despite fluctuations in international crude oil prices amid geopolitical developments in the Middle East, domestic retail fuel prices have remained mostly unchanged.

Earlier in October, Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, increased petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre.

On the global front, Brent crude prices slumped 7.6% to close at $104.77 per barrel on Monday. Markets were assessing signs of progress towards ending the ongoing conflict, which could ease concerns surrounding global energy supplies and inflation.