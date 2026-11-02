Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Murasu Landfall Begins Near Ongole

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Murasu has begun crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole, bringing powerful winds, torrential rain and flash flood threats. Several districts are on high alert

The landfall process of Cyclone Murasu began near Ongole in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of November 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Officials said the process could take another two hours to complete.

The cyclone has been moving at around 9 kmph over the past six hours. It was centred approximately 20 km from Ongole, 60 km from Bapatla, 70 km from Kavali, 110 km from Nellore and 130 km from Machilipatnam.

The IMD warned that wind speeds could reach 100–110 kmph, with gusts touching 120 kmph during landfall. Despite the storm crossing the coast, several districts are expected to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall throughout the day.

The IMD has forecast torrential rainfall across West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

Authorities have also issued flash flood alerts for 15 districts, covering parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Residents have been urged to remain vigilant as intense rainfall could trigger flooding and disrupt normal life.

Prakhar Jain, SDMA Managing Director and RTGS CEO, has asked people to exercise extreme caution. Several districts have declared school holidays in view of the severe weather.

The IMD has also warned of a possible storm surge along the coastal stretches of Chirala, Bapatla and Ongole.

Port authorities have issued warning signals across the state. Warning No. 10 is in force at Nizampatnam and Vodarevu harbours, No. 9 at Machilipatnam and No. 8 at Krishnapatnam. Warning No. 3 continues at Visakhapatnam, Bheemunipatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada and Kalingapatnam.

Cyclone Murasu has already triggered rough seas and coastal erosion in parts of Andhra Pradesh.

At Pakala beach in Singarayakonda mandal of Prakasam district, waves have risen significantly, pushing the sea approximately 20 feet inland. Similar conditions have been reported at Pallepalem in Kothapatnam mandal, where seawater has advanced inland and eroded parts of the shoreline. Access to the beach has been blocked using boats.

The sea has also turned turbulent near Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour in Nellore district. Heavy rainfall has been reported in the Avanigadda constituency of Krishna district.

In East Godavari district, a causeway near Bobbilanka–Mirtipadu in Sitanagaram mandal has been washed away.

Prakasam district residents have been advised to remain alert by state minister Gottipati Ravi. He urged people in the Addanki constituency to report electricity-related problems to officials and stay away from trees and power poles. Residents have also been warned not to touch fallen electrical wires.

Telangana Also Braces for Rain

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in Telangana as well. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely in some areas.

Authorities have urged residents across the affected regions to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and strong winds.