Aiomics Brings Scanned Referrals And Unstructured Medical Records Into A Shared Case Workflow

MENAFN - GetNews)"Conceptual illustration of clinical information workflows. Created with artificial intelligence; no patient information is shown."Aiomics describes how document intake, structured extraction and a review inbox turn supplied clinical files into information teams can work with.

BERLIN, Germany - November 2, 2026 - aiomics has outlined the document-intake workflow behind its clinical software. The platform processes supplied medical files, extracts structured information and brings the results into a case workspace, with the original documents available for review.

The workflow addresses a familiar starting point for clinical administration: useful information arrives in formats that people can read but existing software cannot readily use. A scanned referral, a PDF report and a collection of supporting pages may all relate to the same case without sharing a consistent structure.

Making the contents of incoming files usable

Aiomics reads supported documents and extracts information for the configured task. The resulting fields provide a basis for admission preparation, document drafting or other agreed case work. Source references preserve the connection between an extracted item and the document from which it was taken.

Bulk upload supports the intake of multiple files. Staff review their assignment to cases, because identifying the patient and understanding the document context are consequential parts of the workflow. The source material remains available when the team needs to check an extracted value or investigate a discrepancy.

The platform also provides an organisational document inbox for material that requires attention before it can be used in the intended case. Unassigned documents and conflicting assignment information can be reviewed through this route. The team can resolve the issue with access to the underlying file.

Handling uncertainty at the point of intake

A useful intake process must make room for poor scans, ambiguous information and incomplete records. The practical task is to identify what the supplied material supports, check the extraction and clarify unresolved items. A confident-looking field is still subject to professional review.

Consider a referral packet containing a current report and an older medication document. Both may be relevant, but the dates and context matter. Keeping the original documents accessible gives staff the information needed to decide how each item should be used in the receiving clinic's workflow.

Once reviewed, the organised case information can support several tasks. An admission team can prepare the next correspondence, while a later document draft can use the available records and their references. This creates continuity in the handling of information from intake onwards.

Working with the site's existing systems

Aiomics agrees the document sources, target fields and handover route with each organisation. Supported file intake can provide a starting point while a direct connection is configured. Fax, laboratory and hospital-system workflows require agreement on the actual source, permissions and destination.

The company offers a free one-month pilot for an agreed scope. Evaluation can measure intake and correction time, assignment issues, extraction accuracy on the selected fields and the effort needed to deliver the result into the next system. These checks help establish the practical value of the workflow on the organisation's own records.

About aiomics

Aiomics develops AI software for clinical documentation and case coordination. Its record-processing approach connects extracted information with source documents and professional review. More information is available at