Aiomics Offers Patient Questionnaire Collection With Fixed Versions And Structured Answer Export

MENAFN - GetNews)"Conceptual illustration of clinical information workflows. Created with artificial intelligence; no patient information is shown."Clinics can assign questionnaire packages, collect responses and export individual answers, with the collection workflow configured for their own instruments.

BERLIN, Germany - November 2, 2026 - aiomics is offering clinics a structured workflow for collecting patient questionnaire responses and preparing them for further use. The available functions include clinic-defined questionnaires, fixed published versions, package assignment, response overviews and export of individual answers.

The company's focus is the work surrounding a questionnaire: assigning the right form, keeping the answers connected to the relevant collection and making them available to the staff responsible for review. Clinics determine the instruments and the points in the patient journey at which they should be used.

Keeping a collection consistent

Questionnaire design and administration are connected tasks. A clinic may need an admission questionnaire, a follow-up collection or a patient-experience survey. Each requires a clear definition of who receives the questions and how the resulting answers will be handled.

Aiomics supports questionnaire packages with published versions. This preserves the form used for an assigned collection when the underlying template is subsequently changed. Conditional follow-up questions can be configured within the questionnaire, and patients access their assigned package through a personal link.

For staff, the response overview brings the individual answers together for review. Export provides a route for further processing in the agreed workflow. The receiving system, field mapping and transfer process are defined with the clinic, including the manual steps that remain.

Supporting outcome and experience questionnaires

The collection workflow can be used with a clinic's chosen patient-reported outcome measures, known as PROMs, and patient-reported experience measures, known as PREMs. The first concerns outcomes reported by patients, while the second concerns their experience of care. The clinic determines the appropriate instruments and holds responsibility for the relevant usage rights.

The current scope covers collecting and exporting individual responses. Clinical scores, risk classification, medical interpretation and automatic clinical alerts are outside that scope. Broader group analysis and quality-reporting functions are planned separately.

This distinction helps a clinic define a useful first deployment. Staff can establish a reliable route for the answers, with named responsibility for reviewing them, before assessing further analytical requirements. The implementation discussion includes how relevant responses reach the responsible team and how follow-up work is handled.

Evaluating the work after completion of the form

Aiomics offers a free one-month pilot for an agreed collection workflow. The clinic and company define the form, version, assignment process, review responsibility and export destination. The evaluation can then include the time needed to administer the collection, check responses and transfer the information.

The operational question is how much work remains after the patient submits the form. Measuring the complete route to the receiving team gives the clinic a basis for assessing the workflow and deciding which integration or analysis steps should follow.

About aiomics

Aiomics develops AI software for clinical documentation and case coordination. Patient questionnaire collection forms part of its work to make clinical information available for the next professional task. Details of the current collection functions are available at