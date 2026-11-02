Aiomics Makes Original Medical Records Accessible Alongside AI-Generated Documentation

MENAFN - GetNews)"Conceptual illustration of clinical information workflows. Created with artificial intelligence; no patient information is shown."Source references and document viewing help clinical teams inspect the evidence behind extracted information and draft statements before approval.

BERLIN, Germany - November 2, 2026 - aiomics has detailed the source-review functions in its clinical documentation software. The platform connects extracted information and referenced draft statements to the underlying medical documents, allowing staff to inspect the evidence during professional review.

The company places this connection at the centre of its approach to AI-assisted documentation. A draft may read fluently while still requiring correction. Keeping the source accessible gives the reviewer a practical way to investigate a statement before approving it for use.

Following a statement back to its evidence

Aiomics processes the records supplied for a case and retains references to the supporting material. The document viewer allows staff to inspect the original file and relevant text while working through the prepared information. The result is a review process in which the source remains part of the working environment.

This supports concrete checks: whether the referenced document concerns the right case, whether the information is current, and whether the passage supports the wording used in the draft. Those questions require attention to context as well as to the extracted text.

For example, a note that a discharge arrangement is being discussed provides different evidence from a confirmation that the arrangement is complete. Opening the relevant passage helps a reviewer distinguish the two and preserve the actual status in the final document.

Adding an automated check before approval

In the standard medical report workflow, aiomics also runs a separate verification pass against the source material. This checks whether references support their associated claims and can trigger regeneration when a reference is unsupported. The exact check depends on the configured workflow; shorter administrative correspondence follows a different review path.

Automated checks can still miss errors. Source access and professional approval remain necessary because an original document may itself be incomplete, ambiguous or outdated. The final reviewer determines whether the proposed statement is accurate in the context of the case and what needs to be clarified.

The company's approach brings several pieces of work together: reading the supplied files, preparing structured information, drafting the requested document and examining the evidence. The aim is to make the route from source to approved output easier for the clinical team to follow.

Testing review on difficult cases

Aiomics offers a free one-month pilot for an agreed workflow. Clinics can include cases with contradictory records, poor scans or incomplete information to examine how the preparation and review process behaves. The scope defines the documents, draft type, sources and responsible reviewers.

The evaluation can record the time required to find evidence, the corrections made during review and the issues that remain unresolved. This provides a more useful view of the work than draft-generation time alone and helps the clinic decide how the software fits into its approval process.

About aiomics

Aiomics develops AI software for clinical documentation and case coordination in hospitals and rehabilitation clinics. Source access, configurable document workflows and professional review are central to its approach. Further information is available at