Aiomics Details Rehabilitation Admission Workflow For Referrals, Missing Records And Case Handovers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Conceptual illustration of clinical information workflows. Created with artificial intelligence; no patient information is shown."The rehabilitation admission workflow brings referral documents, follow-up tasks and draft correspondence into a shared case for professional review.

BERLIN, Germany - November 2, 2026 - aiomics has detailed how its admission management software supports rehabilitation teams with the administrative preparation of referral records and admission correspondence. The workflow brings incoming documents, assigned responsibilities and draft correspondence together around the patient case, giving staff a shared basis for the next step.

The company's approach addresses a practical challenge in rehabilitation admissions: a referral may arrive before the information needed to process it is complete. Teams then need to identify the available records, request additional material and keep track of who is responsible for following up.

Turning incoming referrals into a working case

Aiomics processes supported referral files, including scanned documents and PDFs, and extracts information for the configured admission workflow. Staff check the assignment to the patient case and can return to the source documents when reviewing an extracted detail.

A configurable case board gives the team a place to organise the administrative steps. The clinic defines the stages, responsibilities and required information for its own process. A case can therefore be handled according to the local workflow, with the documents and outstanding work visible to the people responsible.

For example, a referral package may contain a medical report but lack a document the receiving clinic requires. Staff can review the available information, prepare a request for the missing material and keep that request connected to the case. When another colleague takes over, the context remains available.

Preparing the next communication

Aiomics can prepare admission correspondence and report drafts using the case records and the clinic's configured templates. These may include requests for additional documents and draft acceptance or rejection letters for professional approval. The responsible team decides which action is appropriate and releases the communication.

Clinical suitability, treatment decisions and the admission decision remain with the clinic. The configurable workflow supports the administrative handling of the case; staff determine how medical review fits into that process and which role may approve each step.

The same underlying records can subsequently support medical correspondence. This gives clinics a way to connect referral preparation with later documentation while keeping the source material available for checking. It also makes the quality of the initial handover a practical part of the implementation discussion.

Testing the full admission process

Aiomics offers a free one-month pilot around an agreed admission workflow. The starting point is a defined set of referral documents, required fields, responsibilities and output templates. Clinics can measure time spent reading referrals, requesting missing documents, correcting drafts and completing the handover.

The pilot can also establish how information reaches the clinic's existing systems. The target fields and transfer route are agreed for the site, so that remaining manual steps are visible in the evaluation. Results should be assessed across the complete process, including staff review.

About aiomics

Aiomics develops AI software for clinical documentation and case coordination in hospitals and rehabilitation clinics. Its admission workflow combines document processing, source access, configurable case stages and professional approval. Workflow details are available at