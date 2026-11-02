Ukraine To Establish Center For Return Of Civilian Detainees

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said this at a press conference following the humanitarian mission to Oleshky, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The humanitarian mission in Oleshky showed, in my view, that there is insufficient coordination of efforts in Ukraine to return civilian detainees who are being held in Russian prisons and in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Therefore, (...) I made a decision, and today I officially announce that a separate Center for the Return of Civilian Citizens of Ukraine will be established under our institution,” Lubinets said.

He emphasized that the Center for the Return of Civilian Citizens is being established under the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

“This center is not being established together with the Russian side,” Lubinets stressed.

Lubinets: Ukraine leaves large amount of humanitarian aid infor residents who remain in city

As reported, on October 31, the Ukrainian delegation that had carried out the humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump called for the ceasefire in Oleshky to be used as a starting point for lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia. According to her, the humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region was successful: critical aid was delivered to the region and nearly 800 people were evacuated.