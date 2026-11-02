MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GQEBERHA, South Africa, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 29, at the BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Conference in South Africa, BAIC FOTON launched the GALAXUS R5 and C5 tractor trucks and introduced the TUNLAND V PHEV pickup, expanding its portfolio for long-haul logistics, heavy-duty transport, and diverse commercial applications across Africa.









BAIC FOTON Launches GALAXUS R5 and C5, Introduces TUNLAND V PHEV in Africa

GALAXUS R5: Efficiency, Safety, and Comfort

Designed for cross-border logistics, port operations, and petroleum transport, the GALAXUS R5 features a 0.476 drag coefficient and two powertrain options: FOTON Cummins with ZF transmission, or Yuchai with Wanliyang transmission, balancing performance and fuel efficiency.

The R5 has passed ECE R29.03 frontal impact testing and undergone cab rearward displacement testing. A wider sleeper berth and next-generation GRAMMER seats enhance driver comfort, while adaptations for high-temperature, coastal, and high-altitude environments support operations across Africa.

GALAXUS C5: Heavy-Duty Capability and Durability

Built for mining, timber, and construction material transport, the GALAXUS C5 features over 750 mm bumper ground clearance, a 30.5° approach angle, and a 31° breakover angle. Its 700L-grade high-strength steel frame, 16-ton-class drive axle, and reinforced suspension support demanding heavy-load operations.

The C5 platform has completed 860,000 km of reliability testing. Its 58 anti-corrosion measures, galvanized exterior panels, 1,000-hour weathering tests, and 720-hour salt spray tests help ensure durability in challenging environments.

TUNLAND V PHEV: Hybrid Performance and Versatility

The TUNLAND V PHEV combines a 2.0T hybrid engine, four-speed DHT, and P1+P2+MLOCK Hyper 4WD system, delivering 350 kW and 800 N·m.

It offers 87 km of electric range and up to 1,000 km combined WLTP range. Its 32 kW DC charging system charges the battery from 30% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes.

With mechanical and electronic differential locks, 250 mm ground clearance, 3.5-tonne towing capacity, IP68-rated battery protection, and 220V/6kW V2L functionality, it supports demanding terrain and outdoor applications.

Strengthening Localized Operations in Africa

These models strengthen BAIC FOTON's solutions for African logistics, mining, infrastructure, and commercial operations. Supported by its South African manufacturing base and regional distribution and service networks, BAIC FOTON will deepen localized cooperation, enhance product adaptability, and advance efficient, sustainable transport across Africa.

Contact:

Yu Wang

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at