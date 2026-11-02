South Korea Urges Crypto Exchanges To Strengthen Cold Storage After Binance Hack

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) has called on domestic crypto exchanges to strengthen security-particularly by increasing the share of user assets stored in offline cold wallets-after an attack on Binance last week reportedly resulted in roughly $6.3 billion being taken from the exchange's internet-connected hot wallets.

In a statement released Monday, the FSC said it convened an emergency meeting with regulators and industry participants to assess the impact of the incident on South Korea's crypto market and to review whether exchanges' existing safeguards remain adequate. The FSC also said it expects providers to tighten operational controls around wallet access, withdrawals, and incident handling.

The FSC urged South Korean exchanges to raise the portion of assets kept in offline cold storage beyond existing requirements. Regulators focused on IT access controls, withdrawal approvals and signing procedures, and the use of administrator privileges. Exchanges were also asked to improve monitoring of deposits and withdrawals and to report unusual access attempts promptly. Operators were encouraged to set aside additional reserves and to adopt security measures that can be implemented immediately.

Key takeawaysEmergency review after Binance hack highlights cold-wallet priority

The FSC's guidance comes in the wake of blockchain intelligence reporting tied to the Binance incident. According to TRM Labs, attackers stole about $6.3 billion from Binance's hot wallets and moved most of the funds within roughly 20 minutes.

Binance has said the vast majority of user assets are held in cold storage, contrasting with the allegation that the compromised funds came from internet-connected wallets. While details of any single breach matter, the FSC's response indicates that regulators are treating wallet architecture-especially segregation between hot and offline holdings-as a core line of defense rather than a secondary control.

What the FSC wants exchanges to change

In its statement, the FSC described a review of several operational areas that determine how quickly funds can be authorized or moved during an attack. These included:

IT access controls, covering who can access sensitive systems and how access is governed. Wallet withdrawal approval and signing procedures, focusing on how withdrawals are validated and authorized. Administrator privileges, a common risk point if elevated access is mishandled or inadequately restricted.

Beyond those checks, the FSC specifically urged providers to increase the proportion of assets held in offline cold wallets. This reflects the regulator's apparent belief that even if exchanges comply with baseline cold-storage rules, the post-incident environment may demand higher buffers or more conservative custody configurations.

South Korea's cold-storage requirement-and where exchanges currently stand

South Korean law already requires exchanges to keep at least 80% of users' crypto assets in cold storage. However, the FSC's additional push suggests that compliance alone may not be seen as sufficient following high-profile incidents.

Local media cited data from the Financial Supervisory Service showing meaningful variation among major platforms at the end of September. Upbit's cold wallet ratio stood at 99.17%, followed by Bithumb at 94.76% and Coinone at 85%. Digital X (formerly Korbit) reported 82.79%, while GOPAX reported 80.54%.

The spread between the highest and lowest levels is substantial-particularly near the 80% legal minimum. For investors, that variation matters because it affects how much user value sits behind offline storage controls, which are generally designed to reduce exposure to internet-based compromise paths. Traders may also want to consider whether“cold ratio” changes can influence internal liquidity management, operational workflows, and withdrawal processing capacity during periods of heightened scrutiny.

Monitoring, incident response, and reserves emphasized

The FSC also broadened its message beyond custody ratios to include ongoing operational readiness. It urged exchanges to continuously monitor deposits and withdrawals, secure additional incident response personnel, and report unusual access attempts promptly while sharing relevant information with authorities and other stakeholders.

Operators were further asked to set aside additional reserves and implement other security measures that could be introduced immediately to help prevent similar breaches. The regulator said it would continue coordinating with related agencies and the industry to stop further attacks and limit potential damage.

Cointelegraph contacted multiple South Korean exchanges-Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Digital X, and GOPAX-for comment.

Broader regulatory scrutiny of crypto risk continues

The FSC's warning arrives as South Korea's central bank is also conducting its own review of crypto-related risks. According to earlier coverage by Cointelegraph, the Bank of Korea separately surveys 18 banks and 13 brokerages about their exposure to crypto-related risks, including major exchange hacks and prolonged market downturns. Cointelegraph reported that the central bank's review began before the Binance attack, underscoring that policy attention on crypto risk is already underway.

For the market, this alignment between exchange-level security guidance and financial-sector risk review suggests that regulators are looking at systemic vulnerability, not only isolated incidents. If exchanges are pressed to move more assets offline, readers should watch for follow-up compliance checks, potential enforcement outcomes, and any changes to how platforms communicate custody practices to users.

Going forward, the key unknown is how quickly South Korean exchanges will adjust cold-wallet allocations and procedures-and whether the FSC will treat this as a one-time post-incident directive or a stepping stone toward tighter enforcement across the sector.

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