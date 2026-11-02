Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will Cyclone Murasu Bring Rain To Kolkata? IMD Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is unlikely to face major disruption from the approaching cyclone near Andhra Pradesh. While Kolkata and parts of Bengal may receive light rain on November 3

West Bengal is expected to escape the worst effects of the approaching cyclone, which is forecast to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. However, isolated areas of Kolkata and other districts may experience light rain and thunderstorms on November 3.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the cyclone is unlikely to cause significant damage or severe weather in the state. With the system moving away, clearer skies and a gradual drop in night temperatures could bring the first signs of winter to Bengal.

The approaching cyclone is expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, with landfall likely between Nellore and Narasapur, near Ongole, by the morning of November 3.

Although the system may bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Andhra Pradesh, its impact on West Bengal is expected to remain minimal. The weather department has not indicated any major threat of severe weather or widespread damage in Kolkata or elsewhere in the state.

Residents can therefore expect largely normal weather conditions, although isolated showers remain possible in some districts.

Kolkata is likely to experience partly sunny to partly cloudy skies on November 3. Localised light rain accompanied by thunderstorms cannot be ruled out during the afternoon, with the probability of precipitation estimated at 45%.

The city is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 32°C and a minimum of 25°C. Relative humidity may reach 69%, potentially making daytime conditions somewhat uncomfortable. Light northwesterly winds are likely to blow at around 4–5 kmph.

South Bengal Weather

Isolated areas of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura may receive brief spells of light to moderate rain.

North Bengal Weather

Light rain is possible at one or two locations in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. The remaining districts of North Bengal are expected to stay predominantly dry.

The weather system is expected to move away from the region, bringing clearer and drier conditions across West Bengal from November 4.

According to the forecast, night temperatures could fall by around 2–3°C over the following four to five days. This gradual decline may bring a noticeable change in the weather, with a mild winter chill expected to set in across parts of the state towards the end of the first week of November.

While daytime temperatures may remain relatively warm initially, cooler nights and dry weather are likely to mark the beginning of the seasonal transition.