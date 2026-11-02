HM Amit Shah To Attend Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav Closing Ceremony Today

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Nov 3 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the three-day Rajyotsav, which began on November 1 to commemorate the Chhattisgarh foundation day.

The closing ceremony will take place at the Rajyotsav Ground in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar at 5.30 p.m.

According to his scheduled programme, HM Shah will participate in three events during his visit to Chhattisgarh.

In a move to boost the health sector in the state, the Home Minister will begin his engagements at 2.40 p.m. by inaugurating Artemis Shanti Hospital on Mandi Road in Pandri, Raipur.

Later, at 4.30 p.m., HM Shah will inaugurate the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Park (People One) in Sector 16 of Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

He will then attend the closing ceremony of the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav at the Rajyotsav Ground in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar at 5.30 p.m.

HM Shah is also scheduled to release the 33rd instalment of the Chhattisgarh government's Mahtari Vandan Yojana.

The disbursement will take place in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as part of the celebrations marking Chhattisgarh's Foundation Day.

The Mahtari Vandan Yojana is a welfare scheme launched by the Chhattisgarh government to provide financial assistance to married women, with the objective of promoting their economic empowerment and supporting their health and nutritional needs.

Under the scheme, eligible women receive financial assistance directly in their bank accounts.

The three-day Rajyotsav celebrations, which commenced on November 1, are being organised to mark the formation of Chhattisgarh and showcase the state's development, achievements and cultural heritage.

HM Shah's visit will include the inauguration of healthcare and public infrastructure facilities, the release of financial assistance under the welfare scheme and participation in the state's Foundation Day celebrations.