VR Rides, Floating Market, Dh10 Entry: Your Guide To Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) From virtual reality-enhanced rides and laser shows to a floating market and cultural pavilions from around the world, Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival is bringing together entertainment, heritage and family-friendly activities for the new season.

Held in Al Wathba, the festival offers visitors a chance to explore different cultures, catch live performances and discover new attractions, with entry tickets priced at Dh10.

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Wonderland, the festival's amusement park, is adding new rides and experiences this season, while attractions such as the Al Wathba Floating Market and Rare Species Reserve offer more reasons to explore beyond the rides.

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At the heart of the festival are the UAE Civilisation pavilions, Heritage Village and Popular Souq, which showcase Emirati traditions through live performances, traditional handicrafts and cultural demonstrations.

More than 15 countries and regions have dedicated pavilions this season, including India, China, Japan, Turkey, Morocco, Egypt, Pakistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Iran, the Americas, Levant and Iraq, Yemen, Syria, the GCC and Africa.

The calendar also features art and music performances, specialised festivals, national celebrations and sporting events, adding to the festival's programme throughout the season.

Government entities with dedicated pavilions include the National Library and Archives, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Police, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, the Arabian Saluki Centre and the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award.

What time does the Sheikh Zayed Festival open?

The festival opens daily at 4pm, closing at midnight on weekdays and at 1am on weekends and public holidays.

How much is the ticket to the

Entry is Dh10 per person. People of Determination with one companion, children under three and visitors aged 60 and above enter free of charge.

For families and frequent visitors, VIP Box packages are available in three tiers - Silver at Dh375, Gold at Dh650, and Platinum at Dh850. Each includes multiple general entry tickets, dedicated New Year's Eve tickets, a Wonderland pass, VIP parking access, raffle coupons and discounts of 10 to 15 per cent at selected restaurants and pavilions. Standard entry tickets are not valid on New Year's Eve.

How can I book the tickets?

Tickets and VIP packages can be booked at zayedfestival.

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