Aiomics Offers Free One-Month Pilot For Source-Linked MD Audit Responses In German Hospitals

MENAFN - GetNews)"Conceptual illustration of checking a draft response against its source documents. Created with artificial intelligence; no patient information is shown."German hospitals can evaluate aiomics for one month at no charge. The pilot prepares payer-response drafts from case documents, links statements to their sources and measures the work remaining before professional approval.

BERLIN, Germany - November 2, 2026 - Aiomics is offering German hospitals a free one-month pilot of its software for preparing responses to payer inquiries and Medical Service audits. The pilot lets hospital teams evaluate source-linked drafts using their own case documents and approval procedures, while measuring the staff effort required to reach an approved response.

The offer covers an agreed evaluation scope. Data protection requirements, access permissions and document flows are settled before the pilot begins. The terms of any subsequent software use are agreed separately. Hospitals can therefore assess the work on a defined set of cases before deciding on continued use.

From case documents to an inspectable response

Aiomics processes the supplied inquiry and associated records, brings relevant information together and prepares a response draft. Supported statements are linked to source passages. Responsible professionals approve each document and can inspect the cited evidence, correct the wording and add missing context before release. Submission and procedural steps follow the hospital's agreed process.

This approach makes the supporting record available beside the prepared argument. It is intended to reduce repeated searches across documents while preserving the ability to assess what the record actually supports. Language models can still produce incorrect statements or misinterpret context. Configured source checks and professional approval address that risk within the workflow.

The pilot can cover insurer case dialogue and inquiries associated with formal audits by Germany's Medical Service, known as Medizinischer Dienst or MD. The selected scope determines which documents are supplied, who approves the result and which administrative steps remain with the hospital.

Measuring staff effort in the hospital's own cases

Users handling payer cases have reported one to three minutes of active staff effort per case with aiomics, compared with a reported 15 to 20 minutes previously. In the described workflow, several cases are uploaded together and prepared in parallel before staff inspect drafts and send approved responses.

These figures are user reports about active staff effort. They are not a controlled effectiveness study or a universal processing-time commitment. The pilot records the hospital's own results, including document volume, corrections, approval effort and remaining manual steps. Audit outcomes are recorded separately: preparing a response faster does not establish that a bill reduction has been avoided.

Preparing for 2027

Changes to German hospital audit quotas from January 2027 provide a timely reason to examine response capacity. A useful evaluation begins with a defined case type, named approvers and comparison criteria that can be checked afterwards. Aiomics proposes assessing whether the required material is available, source passages are usable and the draft answers the specific inquiry.

The evaluation can also identify where work remains outside document preparation, including requests for missing records, internal consultation and submission. This gives hospital managers a more specific basis for a deployment decision than an isolated text-generation demonstration. Professional responsibility for medical statements and approval remains with the hospital.

Hospitals can review the workflow and contact aiomics about the free one-month pilot through the German product page:

About aiomics

Aiomics GmbH is a Berlin-based company developing artificial intelligence software for clinical case administration. It prepares existing records for admissions, medical reports and payer correspondence. The company combines draft preparation with source references and professional approval within the relevant hospital workflow.