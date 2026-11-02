Aiomics Includes New Fax, Laboratory And Hospital Interfaces In One-Day Setup At No Extra Cost

MENAFN - GetNews)"Conceptual illustration of connecting incoming documents with a coordinated hospital workflow. Created with artificial intelligence; no patient information is shown."The aiomics setup offer now includes newly developed interfaces within the agreed scope. One-day implementation starts once required approvals, system access and inputs are available, with no additional setup charge for those interfaces.

BERLIN, Germany - November 2, 2026 - Aiomics has expanded its hospital setup offer to include newly developed interfaces within the agreed implementation scope, without additional setup charges. The offer covers connections such as fax intake, laboratory information and existing hospital software. The company commits to setting up the agreed workflow within one day once the required approvals, access and inputs are available.

The commitment gives hospitals a defined starting point for introducing an AI-supported administrative workflow into their existing environment. Hospital staff and aiomics agree the incoming information, its assignment to a case and the destination of the prepared result. Any necessary cooperation with the existing system provider is established before the one-day implementation period begins.

Connecting the information a workflow needs

A first workflow might prepare an admission, a medical report or a response to a payer inquiry. Aiomics processes the documents made available for that task and prepares drafts or structured information. Source references allow professionals to inspect supported statements, and the responsible person approves the document for further use.

The required connection depends on the source system and the exchange needed. The agreed scope records the source and destination, transfer direction, information included, access rights and acceptance criteria. This makes the implementation commitment specific to a usable workflow and its underlying data flow.

The expanded offer includes developing a new interface where that interface is part of the agreed scope. System access, the ability to provide the required data and the testing arrangements are established in advance. Ongoing software use remains subject to the applicable commercial agreement.

Checking the result of the connection

Acceptance focuses on whether the intended information reaches the correct case and supports the agreed task. For laboratory material, this includes case assignment and the relationship to other supplied documents. For an incoming fax, it includes the availability of the received document and its entry into the intended processing sequence.

The connection and the prepared output are assessed together. A successful transfer has practical value when staff can find the information, inspect the draft and complete the required approval. Where another system or team remains responsible for a step, that responsibility is recorded in the implementation scope.

Aiomics expects approximately two hours of user participation for introduction and adaptation of the agreed initial workflow. Required organizational, data protection and access approvals precede that setup. This separates the hospital's approval process from the implementation period covered by the one-day commitment.

A defined offer for the first deployment

The offer is intended to help hospital managers assess setup cost, staff participation and technical dependencies alongside the proposed administrative benefit. Newly developed connections are included within the agreed scope; the prerequisites and acceptance test establish what successful delivery means for that deployment.

Hospitals can review the company's published explanation of integration approaches and discuss the relevant source systems with aiomics. The implementation scope then identifies the connections to be supplied and how the resulting workflow will be handed over to the hospital team.

Background on the integration approach is available in German:

About aiomics

Aiomics GmbH is a Berlin-based company developing artificial intelligence software for clinical case administration. It supports hospitals and rehabilitation providers in preparing admissions, medical reports and payer responses. Deployment connects existing document flows with source references, professional approval and the hospital's established responsibilities.