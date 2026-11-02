Aiomics Enters German Private Medical Billing With Two Revenue-Cycle Partners

MENAFN - GetNews)"Conceptual illustration of clinical information workflows. Created with artificial intelligence; no patient information is shown."Aiomics prepares service evidence from unstructured patient records for private billing, working with two active revenue-cycle and factoring partners.

BERLIN, Germany - November 2, 2026 - aiomics is entering the German private medical billing market through two active revenue-cycle management and factoring partnerships. The Berlin company handles the record-processing work: ingesting unstructured medical documents, extracting service information and linking it to the original evidence so that billing specialists can work from an organised case.

The move brings aiomics into the workflows of private medical billing services, commonly referred to as PVS providers, and billing under the GOÄ, Germany's medical fee schedule. A third potential partnership is under discussion. The company is keeping the identities of all partners confidential.

From the medical record to usable billing evidence

Before a billing team can assess a service, it needs to establish what the records actually document. Relevant information may be spread across referral letters, treatment reports, scanned pages and other documents created during a patient's stay. A date in one file and a description in another need to be read in their original context.

Aiomics takes responsibility for this preparation stage across the record. Its software reads supported documents, organises the available information and retains references to the source passages. The intended handover gives the billing specialist a structured basis for checking the documented services, with the underlying record available for review.

This division of work is central to the partnerships. Aiomics contributes the technology for making unstructured clinical information workable. The billing and factoring partners contribute their respective operational processes and professional review. Billing decisions and the release of invoices remain with the responsible professionals.

Keeping the evidence attached to each case

The workflow is designed for questions that cannot be answered by a document summary alone: which service is described, where the supporting passage is located, and which information still needs clarification. Source references allow a reviewer to return to the original record when an extracted item is ambiguous or incomplete.

An absent description cannot establish that a service took place. When evidence is missing or contradictory, the next step is clarification through the agreed process. The present partnership work focuses on record preparation and the handover to billing specialists. Further automation of fee-schedule rules, exclusions and frequency checks is a development area.

A practical starting point for billing organisations

Aiomics offers a free one-month pilot for an agreed workflow. For private billing, the scope can define the document types, required service fields, source references, review responsibilities and handover format. Teams can then measure preparation time, corrections and remaining manual work on representative cases.

The company sees its ability to process heterogeneous records as the common foundation for private billing, admission preparation and clinical correspondence. Building a usable case from the supplied documents allows the same evidence to support several professional tasks over the course of care.

About aiomics

Aiomics is a Berlin-based developer of AI software for clinical documentation and case coordination. Its workflows combine record processing, source references and professional review. More information about the company's approach is available at