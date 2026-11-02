Emeritus Professor, School of Art and Design, Australian National University

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Dr Chris McAuliffe an Emeritus Professor at the School of Art and Design, Australian National University, where he worked in a range of research, teaching and policy roles from 2015-2022. From 2000–2013 he was Director of the Ian Potter Museum of Art, the University of Melbourne. He taught art history at the University of Melbourne (1988-2000) and was Gough Whitlam and Malcolm Fraser Visiting Professor of Australian Studies at Harvard University (2011–12). Dr McAuliffe has curated exhibitions on Australian and international art. Recent projects include the exhibitions Robert Smithson: Time Crystals, University of Queensland Art Museum, 2018; We who love: Sidney Nolan's slate paintings, University of Queensland Art Museum and Heide, 2016; and America: Painting a nation, Art Gallery of NSW, 2013. Dr McAuliffe has published over 130 articles, academic papers, reviews and books, focusing primarily on recent Australian art but also including rock'n'roll, sport, design and cultural politics. Current writing projects include an investigation of the survival of underground culture in the contemporary creative economy, images of soccer and politics in contemporary art, and a study of early abstract art in the Unites States. Dr McAuliffe's roles in the arts sector have included Board memberships at the National Gallery of Victoria, the Samstag Museum (UniSA), and the Castlemaine Art Museum. He has chaired arts funding committees for state and local government agencies, and has served on review committees for major public art commissions. In 2008, he initiated the $100,000 Basil Sellers Art Prize for contemporary art on the theme of sport.

–present Sir William Dobell Chair, Centre for Art History and Art Theory, School of Art and Design, Australian National University, Australian National University

1997 Harvard University, PhD Art History

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