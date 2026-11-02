Telegram Gifts From A Few Dollars To A Real Digital Market

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Telegram Gifts started as a simple way to send someone a virtual present. But at some point, things changed. People began buying them not just to give away, but to keep, collect, and eventually sell. A real secondary market appeared, and some gifts started reaching prices that would have seemed unbelievable just a few months earlier.

I first became interested when I noticed gifts selling for $10–20, even though they originally cost only a few dollars. It was obvious that people were interested, and where there is demand, there will always be supply. I remembered this basic economic principle from my university days, when I studied economics.

So I started buying gifts myself.

At first, it was just an interesting market to watch. But prices kept going up, and some gifts eventually reached values of tens of thousands of dollars. It became clear that this was turning into something much bigger than a feature inside a messaging app.

Summer 2025 Was Something Else

The summer of 2025 was probably the most exciting period for Telegram Gifts. Prices on many collections were rising by hundreds of percent, sometimes in a single day. The market was growing incredibly fast, and everyone wanted to get involved.

I started taking profits gradually. I sold some of my gifts close to the peak in July and most of the rest in August. Of course, there were plenty of people telling me I was making a mistake and that prices would go even higher. But I have always followed one simple rule: don't get greedy. Making a profit is good, but actually taking it is even better.

My collection included Telegram gifts and collectible stickers, some worth more than $1,000 each.

On August 15, 2025, I bought a 2018 BMW for $20,000. And yes, the money came from selling digital gifts and stickers that had once cost just a few dollars.

This is my personal story, not a promise that everyone can make the same money. Some people made hundreds of thousands of dollars during that period. The market was moving fast, and those who got in early and made the right decisions had a chance to earn serious money.

Why Did The Market Slow Down

After such a crazy rise, a correction was only a matter of time. But I think Telegram itself also played a role.

New gifts were appearing one after another. There were more and more collections, and the feeling that a particular gift was something rare and special started to disappear. When everything becomes rare, nothing really feels rare anymore.

Early buyers began taking profits. Some people left the market, prices stopped rising, and the excitement gradually faded.

But the market did not disappear. It simply went through a correction. And that is a normal part of any market.

The Market Is Still Alive

Today, interest in Telegram Gifts is still there. Yandex Wordstat shows 14,660 searches for“Telegram gifts” and another 3,131 for“gifts in Telegram”. People continue looking for information about buying, selling, and collecting them.

The secondary market is also active. Just look at REDO. At its peak, the collection was trading at around 920 GRAM, with a supply of approximately 20,000 items. Today, the price is around 450–500 GRAM, but hundreds of sales are still taking place every day.

REDO is an interesting example because it is not just another gift. It has its own history, recognizable design, and a community around it.

What we are seeing now is a change of ownership. Some people are taking profits, while others are buying and building their collections. There is nothing unusual about that. This is how markets work.

Crafting Brings Something New

Another interesting part of the ecosystem is crafting. Users can combine gifts to create upgraded versions, while the original items are burned in the process.

This reduces the number of original gifts in circulation and adds another reason for people to interact with their collections. Of course, burning items does not automatically mean that prices will go up. Demand still matters.

I also like what designers have been doing recently. The latest upgrades to Heart Lockets, REDO, and Masks look really good. The visual side of Telegram Gifts is becoming increasingly important, and some of the new designs are genuinely impressive.

So, What Happens Next

I don't think the story of Telegram Gifts is over. The market has already experienced rapid growth, a correction, and a new wave of interest. Now much will depend on Telegram itself, how many new gifts it releases, what marketplaces do, and what new features appear.

One thing is worth remembering: these are risky digital assets. Prices can rise quickly, but they can also fall just as fast. Some people collect gifts because they like them, while others are only interested in making money. These are two very different approaches.

For me, the most interesting thing is that a completely new market has appeared inside Telegram. What started as virtual presents has turned into a real digital economy, with collectors, traders, marketplaces, and its own rules.

And I think we are still watching this market develop.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.