Mentionkit Publishes Sourcetomcp Case Study On Social Listening For B2B Saas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SourcetoMCP reports two to three leads per week from outreach to people found through brand, competitor, and keyword monitoring.

Melbourne, VIC, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mentionkit, a social listening tool for B2B SaaS products, today published a customer case study explaining how SourcetoMCP monitors its brand, competitors, and industry terms. SourcetoMCP founder Aanart reports that following up on posts found through Mentionkit now brings in two to three leads per week.







Mentionkit, a social listening tool for B2B SaaS products.

SourcetoMCP connects marketing and analytics accounts to AI agents through a hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. The product lets people ask questions about data from their connected accounts using an AI assistant.

Aanart began using Mentionkit on September 1, 2026. He wanted to follow mentions of his own product and competing tools, along with broader terms used by people looking for MCP servers. Other social listening tools felt cumbersome and expensive for his needs and included features he did not need.

His Mentionkit setup tracks three groups of keywords: SourcetoMCP's own brand, competitor names, and industry phrases. One example is“mcp server.” These terms help him find posts about specific products and broader questions about connecting data to AI tools.

Brand monitoring remains part of the setup as SourcetoMCP grows. Tracking the product's own name provides a way to find direct mentions. Competitor names and industry terms cover a wider set of posts.

Mentionkit collects matching posts in one inbox and uses AI filtering to put actionable mentions first. The case study includes a screenshot of SourcetoMCP's inbox showing posts about search data and advertising tools, with summaries and suggestions for a relevant reply.

When Aanart finds a post relevant to SourcetoMCP, he reads the discussion and decides how to respond. He mentions his product in public replies and also contacts people through direct messages. The case study includes an example of his public comment on a post found through Mentionkit.

“SourcetoMCP was looking for a simple way to follow its brand, competitors, and industry terms,” said Shashwat Amin, founder of Mentionkit.“Aanart's results come from reading the posts and following up. The case study shows that process with examples from his inbox and replies.”

After more than two months of use, Aanart reports receiving two to three leads per week directly from this outreach. The figure reflects his reported experience as of November 2, 2026.

The full case study documents his keyword setup, examples of matching posts, and follow-up process. It provides a practical example for B2B software founders and marketers who want to track product mentions, monitor competitors, and respond to relevant industry posts.

The full case study is available at How Aanart Uses Social Listening at SourcetoMCP.







Relevant posts and reply suggestions in SourcetoMCP's Mentionkit inbox.

About Mentionkit

Mentionkit is a social listening tool for B2B SaaS products. It tracks brand, keyword, and competitor mentions across social platforms, developer communities, connected workspaces, and forums. Its AI filtering puts actionable mentions first, with tools to review, assign, reply to, and report on mentions in one place.

Press Inquiries

Shashwat Amin

Founder, Mentionkit

shash [at] mentionkit.com

